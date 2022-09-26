What were some bright spots for the Commanders?

Already tired of the depressing commentary on the Commanders horrendous performance Sunday, falling 24-8 to the Eagles?

How about some positive moments in the game?

On the game’s first offensive snap, Curtis Samuel avoided being tackled for a loss, then got good blocks downfield from Charles Leno and Terry McLaurin for a 15-yard gain.

Benjamin St-Juste defended three passes, and Samuel made a diving catch. Jonathan Allen made a tackle-for–loss of Miles Sanders. Bobby McCain prevented a touchdown pass, deflecting a pass in the end zone and Kam Curl filled well when Jalen Hurts kept the ball on 3rd and goal.

Efe Obada ran a two-man stunt with Jonathan Allen, getting a nice sack of Hurts opening the second half. Carson Wentz and McLaurin connected with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter on a 45-yard pass down the left sideline. Wentz then scrambled for a 13-yard gain.

The Commanders’ play of the game (in my opinion) was Daron Payne shooting through a Dallas Goedert block swallowing Boston Scott before he could get out of the end zone for a Commanders’ safety.

Daron Payne against a TE is a huge mismatch. Payne made the most of it to penetrate into the backfield and make the tackle for a safety pic.twitter.com/AOoa5FQKEH — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 25, 2022

Following the safety, Dax Milne gained 29 yards on the return of the Eagles kickoff.

McLaurin concluded his day with 102 receiving yards on his 6 receptions.

Jamin Davis was credited with two sacks, a tackle-for-loss, and a QB hit. While Obada collected 2 QB hits with his sack.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire