If I Were A Betting Man: Week 9 picks

It’s getting to be that time of year where we have two months of data, and we still don’t know what’s going on. One week after South Carolina shocked Georgia in Athens as 24.5-point underdogs, we saw three more upsets of 18 points or more.

Wisconsin, with the immovable defense and the running back who can’t be tackled, entered the Illinois game as 30-point favorites. Yet the Badgers could not protect a nine-point fourth quarter lead and lost on a 39-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

Vanderbilt, which looked utterly horrid in a 34-10 loss to UNLV, turned to its third-string walk-on quarterback and beat No. 22 Missouri 21-14. Vanderbilt was 21-point underdogs against the SEC East leaders.

Finally, Georgia Tech won at Miami in overtime as 18-point underdogs, pulling off a beautiful fake punt and then holding off the Canes in overtime.

As always, the lesson is, be careful betting on 18- to 22-year-old football players. Yours truly hasn’t been stung by some crazy upset lately, however, as I’ve put together a 17-7 run over the last four weeks to take the lead over the analysts. Unfortunately for me, Texas and Louisiana boss Sam Spiegelman returns as guest picker after going 5-0 in Week 2. My lead may not last long. Representing the publishers is Taylor Lehman from TheHoosier.com, since Indiana has played or will play four teams on our slate. His insights will be appreciated.

Off we go.

All games are Saturday and ET. Point spreads are from Covers.com.

Wisconsin (+14) at Ohio State, Noon, FOX

Yes, Wisconsin should have run the ball on third-and-5 with two minutes left near midfield protecting a two-point lead against Illinois. Don’t get it, punt, and let your defense win it. But a quick note - QB Jack Coan was 10-for-11 for 158 yards and 8 first downs on third down to that point. Just amazing Illinois came up with the needed interception. What happens in Columbus? Until Ohio State doesn’t play flawless ball, I won’t pick against the Buckeyes.

Trocchi’s pick: Ohio State, $100



Lehman: Ohio State

Spiegelman: Ohio State

Auburn (+10) at LSU, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Underrated SEC rivalry. Since 2003, at least one of the two teams has been ranked at the time of the game, and 10 of those games have been decided by seven points or fewer, including the last three. In his four games away from home, Auburn freshman QB Bo Nix is completing 50 percent of his passes for an average of 150 yards per game with seven TDs and five INTs. In four home games, LSU QB Joe Burrow is completing 81 percent of his passes for an average of 322 yards with 15 TDs and two INTs. Advantage: LSU.

Trocchi’s pick: LSU, $100



Lehman: LSU

Spiegelman: LSU

Penn State (-6.5) at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

