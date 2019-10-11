If I Were A Betting Man: Week 7 picks

C4elmnjwvz3ryme6m8vk

If you (pretend) bet enough, I guess some luck does fall your way.

I’ve been victimized by a bad beat or two this year, but some good luck came in the form of a backup referee in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee-Georgia game Saturday night.

Georgia, needing to cover a 24-point spread, was leading by 22 with less than five minutes left and Tennessee was driving. Prospects of a cover did not look good. Then Tae Crowder scooped up a fumble after a sack and picked up a key block on Tennessee running back Tim Jordan from an official who was brought in as an injury replacement at halftime. The result was a Georgia touchdown that ended up being the difference in the cover.

Life comes at you fast Stripes! 😂



Georgia (-24) bettors should send a Thank You to this ref who took out a Tennessee player and paved the way for Tae Crowder to take it the distance.



UGA now leads 43-14 with 4 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/S9h6oDjyga







— MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) October 6, 2019

That is the kind of luck I need in my ‘One More That I Like’ category, which stands at 4-9 over the last two seasons. Ugh. One man that should not need that kind of luck this week is Austin Fox from TheWolverine.com, who will represent the Rivals publishers. Michigan plays five teams on this week’s slate, plus it played Florida in the Peach Bowl to wrap last season. For the Rivals analysts, who hold a slim one-game lead on yours truly, it will be Mid-Atlantic savant Adam Friedman.

Off we go.

All games listed are Saturday at ET. Point spreads are from Covers.com.

Oklahoma (-11) vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon, FOX

I know FOX has been doing this game for a while, but it just screams Keith Jackson on the mic, does it not (maybe I’m showing my age)? The over/under is a hefty 76, a hair down from the outrageous 80 from the Big 12 championship game the last time the pair met (it went under). The theory is Texas has been tested twice while Oklahoma has cruised, and giving the Longhorns’ powerful offense 11 points against a shaky defense seems like a decent bet.

Trocchi’s pick: Texas, $75



Fox: Texas

Friedman: Oklahoma

Michigan State (+10.5) at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., FOX

No. 1 scoring defense in the country (Wisconsin) hosts the No. 76 scoring offense in the country (Michigan State). Yes, the Spartans have a good ‘D’ too, but they’ve given up 30-plus in back-to-back games and they are coming off a physical affair with Ohio State. Bucky gets it done.

Trocchi’s pick: Wisconsin, $100

Fox: Michigan State

Friedman: Wisconsin

Penn State (-3.5) at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The last time these two met in Iowa City, oh my. Iowa survived 305 total yards from Saquon Barkley and led 19-15 before Penn State threw a 7-yard TD pass on the final play of the game to deny the Hawkeyes the upset. Penn State returns as an overlooked unbeaten that can finally make a splash on a big stage and it has beaten Iowa three years in a row. Sean Clifford and Co. make it four.

Trocchi’s pick: Penn State, $50



Fox: Iowa

Friedman: Iowa

