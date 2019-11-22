If I Were A Betting Man: Week 13 picks

Apflwdoutjxveyxxbmws

You want a reminder just how dialed in Vegas can be?

Last week, UMass visited Northwestern in what was a truly unpredictable something’s-gotta-give game. Entering the matchup, the Minutemen were giving up an astounding 53.1 points per game. Northwestern’s anemic offense was scoring 11.1 points per game.

So what to do? The line fluctuated all week between 38 and 41 and settled most places around 39. On the surface, this number was absolutely crazy, given that Northwestern had not scored over 30 points in any game and literally went over a month between touchdowns at one point.

And yet thanks in part to a touchdown off a blocked field goal attempt, Northwestern poured it on in the fourth with 21 points and built a 45-6 lead late. UMass drove to the Northwestern 6-yard line in the final seconds, but then decided not to go for the last-second TD and just let the clock expire, creating a push for one of the season’s most interesting lines. Yep, those guys know how to set the lines.

Playing against those lines this week will be Scott Greene from TerrapinSportsReport.com, who has seen Maryland match up against the four Big Ten teams on our slate this week. Representing the analysts is California-based Adam Gorney, who should have extra insight on our Pac-12 matchup.

Off we go.

All games Saturday and ET. Point spreads are from Covers.com.

*****

*****

Penn State (+18.5) at Ohio State, noon, FOX

Easily the game of the weekend, and strangely it kicks off at noon (date night on Saturday!). Ohio State has won every game by at least 24 points and is 8-2 against the spread, including 4-0 when the spread is in the teens. It really hasn’t mattered -- home, road, day or night, the Buckeyes have been a steamroller. Penn State has covered the last three of these matchups, with all three being last-minute nail-biters, but with Chase Young back and ready to harass PSU QB Sean Clifford, give me Brutus once again.



Trocchi’s pick: Ohio State, $100



Greene: Penn State



Gorney: Penn State

Michigan (-9) at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Michigan appears to have its act together, covering four straight weeks and six of seven since that disastrous performance at Wisconsin. Quarterback Shea Patterson had his best game as a Wolverine against Michigan State. Indiana, meanwhile, has to play its second straight top 15 opponent after a soft schedule allowed it to start 7-2. The Hoosiers put up a good fight against Penn State, but trying to go back-to-back might be too much.

Trocchi’s pick: Michigan, $100



Greene: Indiana

Gorney: Michigan

Texas (+5.5) at Baylor, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Both squads have a little soap opera attached to them. Where is the Texas program at this point? It is an underdog against Baylor, after being an underdog against Iowa State and TCU. Being a dog to Oklahoma is one thing. But three other Big 12 teams? Yuck. Baylor, on the other hand, pulled a Super Bowl Falcons and fritted away a 28-3 lead against Oklahoma. An epic victory and celebration evaporated. Will the Bears be able to recover? My guess is no.

Trocchi’s pick: Texas, $100



Greene: Baylor

Gorney: Baylor

