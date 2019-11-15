If I Were A Betting Man: Week 12 picks

Sslfwzalehv3bpzs7yve

Let’s add a little insult to injury for the Alabama fans this week.

Still licking their wounds after last week’s humbling 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU, the Tide now need to take care of business against Mississippi State early on Saturday and then grab their orange and blue pom-poms and root for good ole’ Auburn later in the day.

At this point, Auburn is one of the key pieces for Alabama’s playoff hopes. A Tiger win over No. 4 Georgia should boost No. 12 Auburn into the top 10 and give Alabama the opportunity for a quality win in the Iron Bowl — something the Tide currently lack. Auburn, with wins over Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia and a three-point loss at LSU, would fit that description. A loss to Georgia, and Alabama’s ‘best’ win would be over a four-loss Auburn team should it win the Iron Bowl. Not good.

So if you see your favorite Alabama fan looking a little conflicted on Saturday, have some patience. And if they don’t have any orange and blue pom-poms, find them some. My guess is they don’t have any.

The race for first place here at Betting Man is tightening up as we head down the stretch. Representing the Rivals publishers this week is Paul Clark from CycloneReport.com, since Iowa State has played Iowa, Oklahoma and Baylor down to the wire and his perspective will be appreciated. For the analysts, Woody Wommack returns and will try to keep the analysts out in front.

Off we go.

All games are Saturday and ET. Point spreads are from Covers.com.

Indiana (+14.5) at Penn State, noon, ABC

Indiana has built a tidy 7-2 record, but the Hoosiers do not have a win over a team with a winning record. Add quarterback Michael Penix’ season-ending injury and it feels like they will have their hands full at Penn State despite the gaudy record. The Lions came up surprisingly small at Minnesota last week and should be in full bounce-back mode.

Trocchi’s pick: Penn State, $100



Clark: Penn State



Wommack: Indiana

Georgia (-2.5) at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Georgia got a little shot in the arm Tuesday night when it was included in the playoff committee’s current top four. Win out and the Bulldogs will obviously be back in the playoffs, and that begins Saturday at Auburn. Since that insane Auburn desperation win in 2013 (see below), Georgia has won four out of five, and avenged that only loss three weeks later in the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs' offense has not been clicking, but it will have enough to cover the spread thanks to a salty defense that is giving up just 5.7 points per game since the South Carolina loss.

Trocchi’s pick: Georgia, $100



Clark: Georgia

Wommack: Auburn

Minnesota (+3) at Iowa, 4 p.m., FOX

