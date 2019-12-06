If I Were A Betting Man: Championship Weekend picks

Lh2bt0ajkr07uhoaw9tn

How well did Ohio State treat its backers this season in the point spread realm? The Buckeyes posted a 9-3 mark against the number, which put them in a nine-way tie for first-place in the nation. Sure, that’s a very good, profitable number should you have taken the scarlet and gray every week.

Where Justin Fields, Chase Young and Co. excelled was putting the bettors’ minds at ease. Ohio State had an average against-the-spread score of plus 13.1, meaning they covered whatever spread was posted by almost two touchdowns every game. No team since 2004 has posted as high a number (TCU matched it in 2014). So while Clemson also went 9-3 against the spread this year, it cleared the number by just an average of 3.5 points.

If you jumped on the Ryan Day train from Day 1, not only did the Buckeyes usually cover the spread for you, you weren’t even sweating out many fourth quarters despite Ohio State having to cover double-digit spreads every week but one. That’s how you treat your backers, right?

The analysts have treated our readers to the best picks this year and Sam Spiegelman is back to carry them over the finish line against yours truly. For the publishers, Corey Bender of GatorsTerritory.com makes his picks after seeing Florida take on SEC Championship Game participants LSU and Georgia this year.



Off we go.

All games Saturday and ET unless noted. Point spreads are from Covers.com.

*****

Utah (-6.5) vs. Oregon, Friday, 8 p.m., FOX, Santa Clara, Calif.

How does Utah handle the pressure of not only winning a league championship, but impressing the committee enough to stay ahead of the Big 12 champ? With Georgia not playing until Saturday, that pressure is very real, and it can be very uncomfortable. Utah has the better team and has played more consistently than Oregon. But 6.5 points is a lot, in a game forecasted for rain, with the weird external factors thrown in. Give me Utah in a defensive slugfest, but Oregon covers.

Trocchi’s pick: Oregon, $50

Bender: Utah



Spiegelman: Oregon



Baylor (+9) vs. Oklahoma, noon, ABC, at Dallas

We saw the first one — Baylor killed Oklahoma in the first half. Oklahoma killed Baylor in the second half. A closer examination of OU’s 34-31 win reveals the Sooners outgained Baylor by over 200 yards and overcame deficits in turnovers (3-2) and penalties (7-1) on the road. That is impressive. The Sooners are coming off a strong performance at Oklahoma State and look like they have momentum to handle Baylor for a second time.

Trocchi’s pick: Oklahoma, $100



Bender: Oklahoma



Spiegelman: Baylor



LSU (-7) vs. Georgia, 4 p.m., CBS, at Atlanta

This spread seems a little high at first glance, but I just don’t see Georgia’s offense being able to keep pace with LSU. D’Andre Swift is going to play but he is banged up, and wide receiver Lawrence Cager is out and George Pickens is out for the first half. Jake Fromm has completed less than 50 percent of his passes the last four weeks and he is facing some serious talent in the LSU secondary. This just feels like LSU’s year to win its first SEC title since it beat Georgia 42-10 in 2011.

Trocchi’s pick: LSU, $100



Bender: LSU



Spiegelman: LSU



Virginia (+28) vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC, at Charlotte

