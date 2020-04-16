The path to many of the Boston Celtics' 17 championships started with shrewd roster management, especially on the trade market.

General managers Red Auerbach and Danny Ainge have made some of the boldest swaps in team history and often been rewarded for those risks.

Lopsided trades have become as much of a calling card of the Celtics franchise as their title banners. Just consider some of the All-Stars and Hall of Famers who arrived in Boston via trades: Ray Allen, Tiny Archibald, Kevin Garnett, Kyrie Irving, Dennis Johnson, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Bill Russell and Bill Walton are just a few prime examples.

What were the best trades in Celtics history? Ranking the Top 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston