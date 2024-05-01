‘We were battering them – until half-time’: Leinster and Northampton’s 2011 European final revisited

Northampton Saints had shot into a 22-6 half-time lead before Leinster's thrilling comeback - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

This weekend, Phil Dowson’s Northampton face Leo Cullen’s Leinster for a spot in the Champions Cup final but 13 years ago the two sides – and their two leaders – met in one of the most memorable and exhilarating European showpieces in history.

At Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – or the Millenium as it was known in 2011 – the Saints took on the Dubliners; to the victor, the crown of Europe’s best side. Northampton reached the final as the only unbeaten side but only a cursory glance at Leinster’s squad was enough to discern that the Irish province would take some stopping. With both teams looking for a second European trophy, Joe Schmidt’s charges were the favourites, but Northampton’s season was on the line; a week previous Jim Mallinder’s side had lost a Premiership semi-final at Leicester so arrived in Cardiff knowing that it was do or die.

In the first half, Northampton chose ‘do’ – emphatically. The Englishmen shot into a 22-6 half-time lead, with three tries courtesy of Dowson, Ben Foden and Dylan Hartley. Both sides were shell-shocked. Northampton could not believe their luck; neither could Leinster. Dowson, Chris Ashton, Alex Waller and Luke Fitzgerald explain how the second half unfolded, with one of the greatest European comebacks and one of the greatest European capitulations.

Ashton: We were battering ‘em! 22-6... God. The atmosphere at half-time was good! There was a bit of shock that we were that far ahead. Everything came off. We lost Dylan at the end of the first half through concussion and I remember everyone thinking: ‘Argh, no, we can’t lose Dylan at half-time.’ Just because of how he was as a leader and how he spoke. And how he led the team, the scrum – which was going so well – and the line-out. I remember sitting at half-time and thinking we were on it and we should just keep going. I can picture it now, looking across at Dylan getting treatment, and thinking there was just no way he could play in the second half. He was seeing triple. And our legs were gone.

Fitzgerald: Guys were trying to rally the troops after Northampton’s third try but there was a bit of shock, thinking: ‘Has this gone beyond us already?’ We did need half-time – that came at a perfect moment. It was the worst group to give 10 minutes respite to when you had the foot on the throat.

For whatever reason, in that first half, we made a lot of defensive errors – one-on-one tackles from guys who were… superstars. Northampton came out of the traps brilliantly and capitalised really well. The scrum in the first half was a key factor. We were under a huge amount of pressure. We didn’t control their dangerous runners, our accuracy struggled and we had to drastically improve the scrum.

Shane Jennings never really gets a mention but he came on at half-time and was instrumental. If you asked anyone there for the key guys in the group, Shane Jennings would be the first guy alongside Cullen and Brian O’Driscoll who everyone would say.

Waller: The occasion itself, especially as a 21-year-old, was brilliant… for 50 minutes. That season, I was thinking: ‘Is this what rugby’s like?’ Undefeated through Europe then we’re in the final in front of 70,000 in Cardiff? Maybe I didn’t appreciate it for what it was. There were a few boys there who had been through the ringer and who had tried to get to a final for years and years - and a few who never played in Europe again. Then there was me, as a fresh-faced 21-year-old, going along for the ride thinking: ‘This is awesome’. Then it turned south pretty quickly.

Dowson: One of the things you look back on now is how much you enjoyed the run, in the old system of playing everyone home and away, [six pools of four], three sides. We were the only side to have gone through the whole competition, until the final, unbeaten. I have really fond memories of that; and I have pretty fond memories of the first half, too, as we were 22-6 up. But, after half-time, we struggled. Dylan went off with concussion. The week before we’d played Leicester and we were on our arse-end. We ran out of steam. Leinster put us to the sword in the second half.

That they did. Northampton would not score another point. Leinster’s scrum turned the first-half tables and two tries from Sexton, one from Hines – as well as two further penalties and three conversions from Leinster’s fledgling talisman – gave the Irish province their second European triumph just two years after the first. Sexton ended with 28 points – 22 in the second half – the player-of-the-match award and furthered his burgeoning reputation – on a global scale. After the match, the sentiment was that the Lions had found their next Test fly-half, even with the tour to Australia still two years away.

Jonny Sexton led the thrilling comeback against Northampton to help Leinster lift their second Heineken Cup - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Fitzgerald: Everyone knows about Johnny’s Liverpool “Istanbul” one-liner but Joe Schmidt gave a brilliant half-time speech, too, focusing on the areas that had to improve quickly. Greg Feeks, and the guys with the scrum, showed the forwards a couple of videos and that area transformed in the second half. Those factors: the emotional side with Johnny, making us believe the comeback was possible; but also the technical side with Greg and Joe... we rectified all those things and that’s what we saw in the second half.

That was a very strong Leinster team – and squad. Once we got a bit of momentum, we were very hard to stop. I think we were probably the best team in the competition that year – by quite a distance, to be honest with you.

Ashton: We just didn’t have the experience and the energy left to do it. Jim loved to pick the same team every week, which was more of a normal thing to do back then, and we just ran out of juice. Because we’d had so many games back-to-back with the same team, we just didn’t have anything to kick on, anyone to bring on who would push us forward. It was about just trying to stay in it – and with the players they had, there was no chance. It all just capitulated in front of us! Goodness me.

Waller: The changing room after was a pretty sombre place. It probably hit home to some of the older boys a bit more who had been trying for a few years to get there, whereas maybe I was a little bit naive to the whole occasion. I thought ‘we’ll get ‘em next year’ – and I’ve not been near a European final since! You learn from those experiences. This is the first time I’ve spoken or thought about it for a while, so it’s well parked in my memory somewhere.

Dowson: I very rarely – unless asked – think about that game. Bitterly disappointing – and it was the one trophy that Jim Mallinder did not win in the 10 years he was here. We got pretty close, but it’s ancient history. It hasn’t been mentioned this week. My fundamental memory post-match was going out on the chop and having a great time with the group, having a few beers to celebrate our end of season. Really good. Lively.

Ashton: Yeah that was a good night in Cardiff. But we were heartbroken. A young team, nice to get all the way there, and having been so far ahead at half-time, it was like: ‘How has that just happened?’ We were still happy to have been there but you expect so much more when you are there. We just couldn’t stop the tries. They had us running everywhere. Sexton was ridiculous. It was like they came out in the second half with a completely new team. Their attack was flying. We could not stop it. It was like we were all goalkeepers, without a clue of how to stop it. We’d done so much all year to be in one final and top of the league. That was the season done. All over.

In one of the most remarkable turnarounds, Leinster scored 27 points in the second half to seal victory and lift the European Cup - Getty Images/David Rogers

Fitzgerald: A special time. I’ll never forget the changing room after. Forty-five guys, all working towards this mission, but only 23 can play on the day. We had brilliant people, like Paul O’Donohoe, Eoin O’Malley and Trevor Hogan, who were absolutely key guys in the squad and you could see, even though they weren’t on the pitch with us, how much it meant to them. A lot of beer, not all of it drunk – some on the ceiling after it was sprayed everywhere. Champagne, too. That moment, returning to the changing room having done the lap of honour, will stay with me for the rest of my life. It’s up there with the first win in 2009 and the Ireland Grand Slam in the same year. A great day out; you never forget those scenes.

