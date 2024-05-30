They were ‘basically roommates’ in college. Now they’re helping the Royals resurgence

Hunter Renfroe rubbed his knees as he took a trip down memory lane.

Thirteen years ago, Renfroe was a freshman catcher for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the sheer thought of catching unlocked a memory to a past life.

“It’s hard on your knees for sure,” Renfroe said.

At the time, Renfroe dreamed of making major leagues. He had a great opportunity after enrolling at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs play in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with notable alumni such as former MLB All-Stars Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark and Jonathan Papelbon.

Renfroe, who was also a pitcher and outfielder, was part of Mississippi State’s talented 2010 recruiting class. There were a few MLB prospects in that famed group including a familiar name in Kansas City.

Adam Frazier.

Renfroe and Frazier became fast friends. They bonded over their love for hunting and the outdoors. As freshmen, they hung out all the time. Whether it was getting dinner on campus or playing video games, the duo always had fun.

Mississippi State Bulldogs right fielder Hunter Renfroe (34) throws to first base to get UCLA Bruins right fielder Eric Filia out during Game 1 of the College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park on Jun 24, 2013 in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We were basically roommates the whole three years,” Renfroe said. “We were always at each other’s houses. I was either cooking or our other buddy was cooking. We had some good times outside of baseball and more than baseball itself honestly.”

The friendship carried onto the baseball field. Together, they helped Mississippi State advance to three NCAA Regionals. In 2013, the Bulldogs made the College World Series before losing to the UCLA Bruins.

Renfroe and Frazier were there for it all. Renfroe became a consensus first-team All-American after transitioning full-time to the outfield. Frazier set a single-season school record with 107 hits.

Along the way, they linked up with other teammates. It was a tight-knit unit as Renfroe and Frazier also hung out with another star player: Chris Stratton.

A Mississippi State trio ... now with the Royals

Chris Stratton was a year ahead of Renfroe and Frazier and helped them navigate life in college. In fact, Renfroe was actually one of his early catchers.

“I was catching nothing but his bullpens at the time,” Renfroe said. “But to watch him flourish and obviously get drafted in the first round by the (San Francisco) Giants was really special.”

Stratton wasn’t part of the 2013 College World Series team. The Giants selected him 20th overall in the 2012 MLB Draft. However, he left an impact that stuck with his teammates.

“Any time you are around guys that you like and are comfortable with, it makes the job better,” Frazier said.

Mississippi State Bulldogs infielder Adam Frazier (12) throws to first base against the Virginia Cavaliers in the fifth inning during the Charlottesville Super Regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Davenport Field on June 8, 2013.

Now a decade later, the trio is back together again. The three are a bit wiser, more experienced and have become veteran MLB leaders.

While Stratton and Frazier played together with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the reunion with Renfroe allows them to generate the same collegiate magic.

This time, their efforts are channeled to help the Kansas City Royals reach the postseason once again.

“Honestly, it’s a little surreal,” Stratton said. “I wouldn’t have thought of myself playing 10 years past when I got drafted. I don’t know who really envisions that, especially, being on the same team as those guys. … It’s just special to be honest with you. Really blessed to be able to play this game with people that you know and care about. It’s a lot of fun.”

Busy Royals offseason means new faces

The Royals signed all three players to free-agent deals this offseason. Stratton was the first to sign after winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers.

The Royals hoped he could solidify a revamped bullpen. So far, Stratton has operated in a high-leverage role as a trusted late-inning reliever.

Next, the Royals needed a powerful slugger. KC decided to sign Renfroe as he demonstrated immense power and played quality defense.

Renfroe has gotten off to a slow start but he recently hit his fourth home run on May 21 against the Detroit Tigers.

Frazier was a late addition. He signed right before spring training and received encouragement from Renfroe and Stratton.

Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin, left, celebrates with pitcher Chris Stratton after a series-opening defeat of the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Stratton earned the save.

“Even before Frazier signed, we were able to talk about it,” Renfroe said. “Just like, ‘Who you talking to?’ And things like that. I was able to communicate with Stratton beforehand too. It was great.”

Frazier has provided a veteran presence in the Royals clubhouse. He also provided a highlight-reel web gem by robbing a home run at Comerica Park earlier this season.

The play is still talked about in the KC clubhouse. And sometimes on the road, too, among other topics.

“They are the same guys 10 years later,” Frazier said. “Not much has changed.”

Stratton believes that is a good thing. He recalled a recent trip in Chicago where the trio got together for dinner. The goal was to provide support and enjoy time together during a long 162-game campaign.

“It was just me, Frazier and Renfroe,” Stratton said. “It was one of Frazier’s spots. (We are) just trying to find time to hang out together.”

Sometimes that might be a cookout at home. It’s a way to get the families together and enjoy an off-day during the season.

Both Renfroe and Stratton have children. So they get together to allow the kids to play and interact.

“Renfroe just had a baby girl,” Stratton said. “I’ve got three kids of my own, and we went over there to have dinner.”

And Renfroe appreciated the company.

“His oldest daughter does a good job of corralling mine as she is crawling around and stuff,” Renfroe said with a smile.

The trio expects to hang out more after the season. Stratton is considering a wilderness trip with Renfroe and Frazier.

“Stratton is not a big hunter,” Frazier said. “Renfroe and I go, once an offseason, duck hunting or deer hunting.”

But things could change. Just like 10 years ago, when they were still figuring out their baseball journey at Mississippi State.

And as fate would have it, a friendship grew as a result: one that encapsulates the brotherhood forged between longtime teammates.

“It’s one of those things where it’s kind of a dream come true,” Renfroe said. “Really, you know, you play together in college, like, it would be kind of cool to play together in the major leagues one day. Now that it’s happening, it’s really, really awesome.”