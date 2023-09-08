“You Were Already A Better Man Than Me” | Son Of NFL Player Hugh Douglas and Morehouse College Roommate Die On Scene After High Speed Car Crash Into Two Power Poles

Hugh Douglas Jr., a Morehouse College student and the son of former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Hugh Douglas, was killed in a car crash in suburban Atlanta along with one of his classmates Monday evening, according to reports.

Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were friends and roommates. Both were 20 and set to graduate in 2025.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Morehouse students were traveling fast, heading south on Church Street in East Point. After passing another car in a curve, their vehicle left the roadway, hit two power poles and overturned near the intersection with Linwood Avenue. Both young men died at the scene.

You were already a better man than me. pic.twitter.com/HKfUu7888c — Hugh Douglas (@Bighugh53) September 5, 2023

Douglas was a three-time Pro Bowler and 1995 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, who played for the NY Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-2004.

Loss Felt By The Morehouse College Community

By all accounts both young men were on track to do great things in business and the loss is not only felt by their families but the larger Morehouse community as well.

According to a Forbes report more than 5 million car accidents occur each year in the United States, and a total of 29 percent of all deadly car accidents occur as a result of speeding drivers.

