Who were the 10 best offensive players for the Ducks in 2022 according to PFF?

If a survey was taken of 100 Oregon Duck football fans and they were asked who was the Ducks’ best offensive player, the vast majority would say quarterback Bo Nix with some saying receiver Troy Franklin.

They wouldn’t be wrong. Nix was absolutely incredible and was on the verge of being a Heisman candidate. Franklin had a breakout sophomore season and was one of the best receivers in the Pac-12 this season.

But according to Pro Football Focus, the analytical site that tracks every snap and grades everyone accordingly, a transfer was definitely the Ducks’ best offensive player. Except that transfer isn’t Bo Nix.

Here are the Top 10 Oregon offensive players and to no one surprise, the line makes up half of the list, showing they were the best in the conference.

For the list, we made sure only to qualify those with 200 or more snaps for the regular season.

OL Marcus Harper II — 68.6

Total Snaps: 660

Stats: 318 allowed pressure opportunities, 8 QB pressures allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 82.3

Run-Blocking Grade: 65.3

OL Ryan Walk — 70.6

Total Snaps: 573

Stats: 290 allowed pressure opportunities, 9 QB pressures allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 77.8

Run-Blocking Grade: 67.8

OL Alex Forsyth — 72.1

Total Snaps: 761

Stats: 365 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressure allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 85.0

Run-Blocking Grade: 70.9

WR Troy Franklin — 74.5

Total Snaps: 665

Stats: 76 targets, 56 catches, 867 yards, 8 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 75.3

Run Blocking Grade: 64.1

OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu — 77.3

Total Snaps: 836

Stats: 410 allowed pressure opportunities, 13 QB pressures allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 78.3

Run-Blocking Grade: 76.4

OL TJ Bass — 78.8

Total Snaps: 828

Stats: 403 allowed pressure opportunities, 19 QB pressures allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 73.9

Run-Blocking Grade: 78.9

RB Noah Whittington — 79.4

Total Snaps: 322

Stats: 112 rushes, 671 yards, 4 TD // 17 catches, 132 yards, 1 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 61.8

Grade for Running Plays: 83.4

Pass-Blocking Grade: 74.6

Run-Blocking Grade: 42.3

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson — 83.5

Total Snaps: 382

Stats: 172 allowed pressure opportunities, 2 QB pressures allowed

Pass-Blocking Grade: 85.6

Run-Blocking Grade: 84.1

QB Bo Nix — 85.4

Total Snaps: 834

Stats: 234-for-338, 3,061 yards, 25 TD, 6 INT // 81 rushes, 509 yards, 14 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 76.8

Grade for Running Plays: 83.2

Run-Blocking Grade: 60.1

Turnover Worthy Plays: 8

RB Bucky Irving — 88.9

Total Snaps: 382

Stats: 130 rushes, 857 yards, 3 TD // 25 catches, 274 yards, 3 TD

Grade for Passing Plays: 67.7

Grade for Running Plays: 90.9

Pass-Blocking Grade: 55.6

Run-Blocking Grade: 72.9

