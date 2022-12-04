Who were the 10 best defensive players for the Ducks in 2022 according to PFF?

It was an up-and-down season for the Oregon defense in 2022. The Ducks struggled as a team and individually to the new scheme Dan Lanning and his coordinators Tosh Lupoi and Matt Powledge installed.

But to no surprise, Christian Gonzalez was one of the Ducks superstars on the defensive end of the ball. But to some surprise, safety Bryan Addison was just a little bit better, according to the PFF rating system. Addison was Oregon’s best cover guy and it wasn’t even close. His rating was nearly five points better than Gonzalez and that’s what put Addison’s overall defensive rating over the top.

While there were some highlights, there were some disappointments.

Noah Sewell stands out. Although his overall rating was 0.2 points better than last season, the Duck linebacker played almost 300 less snaps this season. Sewell’s run defense was seven points less and his pass rush rating went from 88.6 to just 73.5.

As a team overall, the Ducks’ defensive rating went from 74.6 in 2021 to 79.0 in 2022 under Lanning and his staff. Check out the top 10 defensive players in 2022, according to PFF.

S Bryan Addison — 81.5

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Snaps: 304

Stats: 27 tackles, 2 INT, 4 breakups, 1 forced fumble

Grade for Run Defense: 66.8

Grade for Tackling: 73.1

Grade for Coverage: 85.9

CB Christian Gonzalez — 81.0

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Total Snaps: 718

Stats: 45 tackles, 3 INT, 7 breakups

Grade for Run Defense: 74.8

Grade for Tackling: 83.0

Grade for Coverage: 81.4

CB Trikweze Bridges — 74.3

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Snaps: 633

Stats: 42 tackles, 3 INT, 3 breakups

Grade for Run Defense: 64.0

Grade for Tackling: 70.6

Grade for Coverage: 75.9

DL Brandon Dorlus — 72.7

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 590

Stats: 31 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks

Grade for Run Defense: 70.0

Grade for Tackling: 32.6

Grade for Coverage: 64.2

Grade for Pass Rush: 72.2

CB Bennett Williams — 72.1

Story continues

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 715

Stats: 59 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT, 6 breakups, 2 forced fumbles

Grade for Run Defense: 83.2

Grade for Tackling: 73.7

Grade for Coverage: 67.7

Noah Sewell — 71.7

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 601

Stats: 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 INT

Grade for Run Defense: 62.9

Grade for Tackling: 72.3

Grade for Coverage: 72.6

Grade for Pass Rush: 73.5

LB Mase Funa — 68.2

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 417

Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

Grade for Run Defense: 62.3

Grade for Tackling: 54.8

Grade for Coverage: 72.2

Grade for Pass Rush: 64.9

S Jamal Hill — 67.0

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Total Snaps: 414

Stats: 38 tackles, 3 breakups

Grade for Run Defense: 63.3

Grade for Tackling: 79.8

Grade for Coverage: 71.5

DE D.J. Johnson — 66.6

© BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Snaps: 439

Stats: 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Grade for Run Defense: 66.8

Grade for Tackling: 63.3

Grade for Coverage: 50.7

Grade for Pass Rush: 72.3

DL Keyon Ware-Hudson — 63.9

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Snaps: 327

Stats: 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Grade for Run Defense: 59.6

Grade for Tackling: 80.6

Grade for Coverage: 61.8

Grade for Pass Rush: 63.7

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire