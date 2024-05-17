Werder Bremen extend contract with Mitchell Weiser

Bremen's Mitchell Weiser (C) cheers after scoring their side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Werder Bremen at WWK-Arena. Werder Bremen have extended the contract of defender Mitchell Weiser, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. Harry Langer/dpa

Werder Bremen have extended the contract of defender Mitchell Weiser, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

Weiser's contract was due to expire this summer, but the club didn't disclose the duration of the new deal.

The player moved to Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen on a loan in 2021 and then on a permanent basis in 2022.

"It took a little while to get everything in place, but I’m happy that it’s now been confirmed before our final game. It will help me to relax properly over the break and come back with a bang in the new season," Weiser said.