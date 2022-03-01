Wenyen Gabriel joining Lakers with two-way contract

Shams Charania: The Lakers also intend to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gabriel has had stints with the Nets, Clippers and Pelicans this season, showing flashes of athleticism and versatility at 6-foot-9.

The Boston Celtics have signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / February 28, 2022

Marc Stein: The Celtics are planning to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources say. Ryan currently plays in the @nbagleague for the @NBAGrandRapids Gold. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 27, 2022

Eddie Sefko: The Mavericks announced today they have signed forward Moses Wright to a two-way contract. Wright (6-8, 226) went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League. Wright has averaged 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 17 games. -via Twitter @ESefko / February 25, 2022