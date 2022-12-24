Wenyen Gabriel with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Wenyen Gabriel (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/23/2022
Wenyen Gabriel (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/23/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. Friday at Paycom Center.
Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit Pistons) with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks, 12/23/2022
If you're heading to one of the big NFL games on Christmas Eve, you will need to bundle up and do everything possible to stay warm.
An NBA general manager told Heavy.com teams are turned off Jae Crowder didn't show up to play for the Phoenix Suns this season.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
After the Giants wouldn't give Correa a passing grade on a physical he took Monday in San Francisco, the Mets reportedly are dealing with the same issue.
LeBron had his sixth straight 30+ point game but it wasn't enough.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies.
In the 2023 NBA draft, where it starts to get interesting is at No. 3 with a handful of options. Here is Yahoo Sports' latest projections for the first round.
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
The Mets are concerned about the physical of Carlos Correa, with whom they had recently agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have been released.
All of the Nets' starting five was in double digits as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 118-100 to extend their winning streak to eight games on Friday night.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The Lakers competed hard against the Hornets, erasing a 16-point deficit, but their lack of defense ultimately did them in.
With big men Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant injured, the Lakers' defense is a problem again along with turnovers before a five-game trip starting in Dallas.
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
With a “RealFeel” temperature of 37 below for Saturday’s game against the Saints, the Browns have activated specific “cold weather allowances” for fans attending the contest. “Guests may carry in one Thermos, 20 ounces or less,” the team announced on Friday. “Guests may carry in blankets as well as portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries [more]
Here's an updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium