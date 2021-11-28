Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 12 loss to Buccaneers

While the Eagles were blowing the momentum of 2 straight wins, all draft eyes were on Carson Wentz and the Colts (6-6) as lost a close matchup with the Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The AFC South matchup offered another opportunity to track the former Eagles quarterback as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re tracking the quarterback snaps as Philadelphia marches towards a third first-round pick.

Wentz vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Wentz was solid against the defending Super Bowl champions, going 27 of 44, for 306 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

How it impacts the Eagles through Week 12

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps. In Week 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and this afternoon against the Buccaneers, Wentz logged every snap (64).

Through 12 weeks of action, Wentz has played 99% of the teams’ snaps and the weekly stress of potential injury concerns has dissipated.

[pickup_prop id=”14720″>

2022 NFL draft

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today (Sunday, Nov. 21), the Dolphins (5-7) would have the No. 10 overall pick. The Colts would pick at No. 14 overall and as the Eagles (No. 9 overall) currently continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

1

1