Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 8 loss to Titans

The Eagles dominated the Detroit Lions on Sunday and Halloween night became even more enjoyable after Carson Wentz logged every snap for the Colts in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Week 8 of the NFL season offered another opportunity to track former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and the Miami Dolphins as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re tracking the quarterback snaps as Philadelphia marches towards a third first-round pick.

Wentz vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Wentz was 27-51 for 185-yards and 3 touchdowns, with 2 interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Titans. More important, he logged every snap at quarterback.

How it impacts the Eagles through 8 weeks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) gets rid of the ball, under defensive pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97), during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps. In Week 1, 3, 4,5, 6, 7, and this afternoon in Week 8 against Tennessee, the quarterback logged 100 percent.

Through 8 weeks of action, Wentz has played close to 99% of the teams’ snaps and the weekly stress of potential injury concerns has dissipated.

2022 NFL Draft

Story continues

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today, the Dolphins slot (1-7) would be tied with the Texans (1-7), for the No. 2 overall pick behind the winless Lions. The Colts would pick at No. 10 overall and as the Eagles (No. 9) continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

1

1