Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 11 win over Bills

While the Eagles were trying to hold onto a lead against the Saints, all draft eyes were on Carson Wentz and the Colts (6-5) as they close within striking distance of the 8-3 Tennessee Titans.

The AFC South matchup offered another opportunity to track the former Eagles quarterback as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re tracking the quarterback snaps as Philadelphia marches towards a third first-round pick.

Wentz vs. Bills

Wentz was serviceable in his first game since welcoming his second child into the world, as Indianapolis provided a run-first game plan that no quarterback could wreck.

Wentz was 11-20 for 106-yards, a touchdown, and most importantly, no turnovers.

The Colts were led by another Monster performance from Jonathan Taylor, who had 185-yards rushing and 4 touchdowns.

How it impacts the Eagles through Week 11

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps. In Week 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and this afternoon against the Bills, Wentz logged every snap (66).

Through 11 weeks of action, Wentz has played 99% of the teams’ snaps and the weekly stress of potential injury concerns has dissipated.

2022 NFL draft

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today (Sunday, Nov. 21), the Dolphins (3-7) would have the No. 5 overall pick. The Colts would pick at No. 16 overall and as the Eagles (No. 11 overall) currently continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

