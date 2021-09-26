Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in teams Week 3 loss to Titans

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz in the offseason, the team receiving a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re tracking the quarterback snaps as Philadelphia marches towards a third first-round pick.

Wentz vs. Titans

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A week after playing 93% of the Colts snaps in a 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium, Carson Wentz again logged the majority of the team's snaps in Week 3. Wentz was 19-37 for 194 yards and no touchdowns.

How it impacts the Eagles through 3 weeks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks for an opening during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Wentz went 25-38 for 251 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-16 loss to the Seahawks in Week 1, logging almost 70 offensive snaps. In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps. Today against the Titans, he played every snap despite two badly sprained ankles. After three weeks of football, Wentz has played close to 97% of the teams' snaps despite the weekly stress of potential injury concerns.

2022 NFL Draft

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY SportsJul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, Philadelphia would clearly be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick after Indianapolis fell to 0-3.

