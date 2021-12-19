Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 15 win over the Patriots

The most nerve-wracking snap count in league history is over, after Carson Wentz reached his 2021 percentage threshold, ensuring Philadelphia receives a 2022 first-round pick.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

The Colts still have three games remaining, but unless something drastic occurs, Philadelphia will have three first-round picks next April.

How we got here

Wentz had played 854 snaps heading into Saturday night’s matchup and as a team, The Colts are averaging 67.38 snaps per game, are on pace for 1,145 snaps, and 75% of those snaps would currently be 858.

The most Indianapolis had played in a single game was 71 snaps, they logged almost 60 offensive snaps on Saturday, so Wentz surpassed the expectations by the end of the second quarter.

Wentz vs. Patriots

With the Colts dominating on defense and by utilizing the ground game, Wentz had a calm Saturday night.

Wentz was 5-12 passing, for 57-yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception.

Jonathan Taylor led Indianapolis with 170-yards on 29 carries.

How it impacts the Eagles through Week 15

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps.

In Week 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, Wentz logged every snap. In the Week 13 win over the Texans, Wentz did not take every snap, altering his percentage going forward. Sam Ehlinger led the Colts on a 9-play drive for a touchdown after replacing Wentz.

With tonight’s start against New England, Wentz has now reached the threshold in Week 15.

2022 NFL draft

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today (Saturday, Dec. 18), the Dolphins (6-7) would have the No. 10 overall pick. The Colts (8-6) would pick at No. 21 overall and as the Eagles (6-7) and (No. 11 overall) currently continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

