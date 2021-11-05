Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 9 win over Jets

While the Eagles prepare for a matchup against the Chargers, all eyes were Thursday Night Football, where Carson Wentz and Colts (4-5) dominated the Jets for most of the night at home in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The first matchup of Week 9 offered another opportunity to track former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re tracking the quarterback snaps as Philadelphia marches towards a third first-round pick.

Wentz vs. Jets

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In a matchup that finally worked out in the Colts’ favor, Wentz was fantastic on the night, going 22-30 for 272-yards (9.1 avg) 3 touchdowns, and 134.3 QBR.

Wentz played all 61 offensive snaps for Indianapolis.

How it impacts the Eagles through Week 9

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) gets rid of the ball, under defensive pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97), during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps. In Week 1, 3, 4,5, 6, 7, 8, and tonight against the Jets, Wentz logged every snap.

Through 8 weeks of action, Wentz has played close to 99% of the teams’ snaps and the weekly stress of potential injury concerns has dissipated.

2022 NFL draft

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

According to Tankathon, if the season ended today (Thursday No. 4), the Dolphins (1-7) would have the No. 2 overall pick, followed by the Texans with the No. 3 overall pick behind the winless Lions. The Colts would pick at No. 14 overall and as the Eagles (No. 8) currently continue to retool and rebuild, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

1

1