Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 5 loss to Ravens

Week 5 of the NFL season offered another opportunity to track former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and the Miami Dolphins as Philadelphia looks to snag three high first-round picks this spring.

When the Eagles traded Wentz in the offseason, the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

We’re tracking the quarterback snaps as Philadelphia marches towards a third first-round pick.

Wentz vs. Ravens

A week after playing 100% of the Colts snaps in a win over the Dolphins, Wentz again logged every snap against the Ravens.

Wentz had his best game in almost a year, going 25/25 for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

How it impacts the Eagles through 5 weeks

In the Week 2 loss to the Rams, Wentz logged 62 of a possible 67 snaps, playing 93% of the Colts snaps. In Week 1, 3, 4, and tonight in Week 5 against Baltimore, the quarterback logged 100.

Through 5 weeks of action, Wentz has played close to 98% of the teams’ snaps despite the weekly stress of potential injury concerns.

2022 NFL Draft

If the season ended today, the Dolphins (1-4) would be among teams right outside of the Jaguars (0-4), for the No. 1 overall pick. The Colts would pick at No. 6 overall and as the Eagles continue to retool and build around Jalen Hurts, they’ll have a nice package of assets to build with.

