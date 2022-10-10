Wentz watch: How many snaps Commanders QB played in Week 5

While the Indianapolis Colts are moving forward with Matt Ryan as their quarterback, some slight attention will be paid to Carson Wentz and his performance with the Washington Commanders.

A part of the trade between the two teams included a condition with a 2023 draft pick. The language of the deal states that the Commanders’ 2023 third-round pick will turn into a second-round pick on the condition that Wentz plays 70% of the snaps this season.

Though he’s had some rough starts to open the season, Wentz is still the starter through the first five games of the season even after the loss to the Tennessee Titans.

And we’ll be here to track it all season long.

Wentz vs. Titans

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders dropped their third consecutive game to fall to 1-4 on the season. They are in last place in the division by at least three games from third place. Wentz completed 25-of-38 passes (65.8%) for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

How this impacts the Colts through Week 5

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Colts are in second place with a 2-2-1 record. They’ve yet to secure a win against a division opponent, and we know Frank Reich is known for his mid-season comebacks that put the Colts on a run to compete for the playoffs. There are major issues on the offensive line, though, and they will continue to spin their tires in the mud offensively until those issues are sorted out.

The Colts are one game closer to securing an extra second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Whether it’s Chris Ballard or another general manager, that will go a long way in terms of having the assets to potentially trade up for a rookie quarterback.

Season Review

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Week Opponent Total Snaps Snap% 1 vs Jaguars 77 100% 2 at Lions 74 100% 3 vs Eagles 77 100% 4 at Cowboys 74 100% 5 vs Titans 63 100% Total 365 100%

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire