Wentz watch: How many snaps Commanders QB played in Week 1

While the Indianapolis Colts are moving forward with Matt Ryan as their quarterback, some slight attention will be paid to Carson Wentz and his performance with the Washington Commanders.

A part of the trade between the two teams included a condition with a 2023 draft pick. The language of the deal states that the Commanders’ 2023 third-round pick will turn into a second-round pick on the condition that Wentz plays 70% of the snaps this season.

Wentz is still clearly the starter for the Commanders even after their Week 2 win, which means fans can feel more secure that he will approach the 70% threshold.

Wentz vs. Detroit

Wentz and the Commanders were on the road in Week 2 visiting the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. In a 36-27 loss, the Commanders were down big to start the game but started to make a bit of a comeback during the second half. Wentz played all 74 offensive snaps for the Commanders in Week 2, which means he hasn’t missed a play since the start of the season.

Wentz completed 30-of-46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 99.7 passer rating.

How this impacts the Colts through Week 2

The Colts haven’t gotten off to the best start in 2022. They tied the Houston Texans in a game they were down 20-0 until the fourth quarter. Then in Week 2, everything fell apart in a 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval.

History says the Colts are likely to turn the ship around in some capacity. Maybe they aren’t the true playoff contenders we thought, but it’s hard to see this team completely flopping the entire season. Although, who knows, stranger things have happened.

So given their poor start to the season, the Colts are currently looking at a high draft pick. It’s too early to get caught up in all of that but if the season continues to trend this way, having an early first-round pick to go along with two second-rounders makes it much easier to move up for a quarterback.

Season Review

Here’s a look at the snap counts for Wentz as the season has gone on. We’ll update this table with each week as it comes:

Week Opponent Total Snaps Snap% 1 vs Jaguars 77 100% 2 at Lions 74 100% Total 151 100%

