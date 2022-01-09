Wentz watch: Colts eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Jaguars

The Eagles are now the owners of three first-round picks after Carson Wentz officially reached his snap count threshold.

Now we know that the pick will be within the top 18 after the Colts embarrassing 26-11 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

The NFL’s rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, while Wentz turned the ball over twice – leading to 10 points — as Indianapolis (9-8) got outclassed by the Jaguars (3-14).

Wentz was 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, as the Colts were officially eliminated after Baltimore beat Pittsburgh, and they also needed Las Vegas to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers and New England to knock off Miami.

Indianapolis will finish the season on a two-game losing streak, while Jacksonville got the win and secured the No. 1 overall pick with the Lions’ win.

List

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 18 loss to Cowboys

List

Studs and duds from Eagles' 51-26 loss to the Cowboys

Related