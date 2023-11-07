Wentz to make NFL return with Rams as Titans name Levis starter

Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP

Carson Wentz, whose NFL career looked like it could be over at the age of 30, is set to return to the league with the Los Angeles Rams, according to reports.

A full-circle QB moment: Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall I’m 2016 and Carson Wentz went No. 2 to the Eagles.



Goff went to the Lions to replace Matthew Stafford, who replaced Goff in LA.



And now Wentz will back up Stafford in LA. https://t.co/RDSLSpJET1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Rams will sign Wentz as their starting quarterback Matthew Stafford struggles with a thumb injury. Stafford, who led the Rams to their Super Bowl victory in the 2021 season, missed his team’s last game, a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Brett Rypien started in his place but threw for just 172 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

The Eagles selected Wentz with the No 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He made the Pro Bowl the next season as Philadelphia won the Super Bowl but a knee injury meant he missed the final stages of the campaign including the entire postseason. Injuries and reported clashes with teammates hampered his career after that and he played a single year each with the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders in 2021 and 2022. He was released by the Commanders in February after throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions during the 2022 season.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said that rookie Will Levis will remain the Titans starting quarterback after two starts in place of injured veteran Ryan Tannehill.

Vrabel announced the starting change and said he already had informed the Titans earlier on Tuesday. They visit Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Titans traded up to No 33 overall to draft Levis in April out of Kentucky.

“We think that’s the best opportunity for our football team right now,” Vrabel said.

The Titans will see how Tannehill progresses from the right ankle he sprained in an October loss to Baltimore in London but Vrabel said he expects the 35-year-old to be the backup to Levis.

“That’s where we’re at right now,” Vrabel said.

In two starts, Levis has four touchdown passes and only one interception with 500 yards. In comparison, Tannehill had two touchdown passes and six interceptions in his six starts this season. Tannehill is in the final year of his contract.