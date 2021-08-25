Wentz Back, COVID-19 Concerns

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

We’re down to just 16 days from the start of the season. Almost two weeks to go after months of analysis. And we’re ready to throw it all out of the window as the preseason unfolds before us. It’s important to adjust as we get new information, but finding the signal through the noise is our focus. Determining what these teams are trying to tell us before the season starts is our goal. With all of the news from training camp, I pulled the most fantasy-relevant storylines for us to monitor as the season draws closer.

Wentz Back to Action

The estimated recovery timeline for Carson Wentz’s foot surgery was 5 to 12 weeks. As a result, his absence, along with Quenton Nelson’s, torpedoed our confidence in the entire offense. Every Colts’ skill player fell at least a half round in ADP at the prospect of Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger under center. But the situation isn’t as dire as it was at the start of camp.

Nelson had been eyeing a Week 1 return from the start, but Wentz was something of a surprise. He was seen at practice nearly two weeks prior without a boot but Frank Reich didn’t offer an updated timetable. And now he’s taking part in team drills. Wentz didn’t lead the starters during the 11-on-11 drills but his involvement in camp is a positive sign for an early-season return.

Continued Controversy in Foxboro

Neither Cam Newton nor Mac Jones have done enough to separate themselves as they vie for the starting job. Newton’s passing has been uncharacteristically conservative. We’ve yet to see any rushing. But both appeared to need more time at practice. However, Newton’s has been cut short.

His decision to remain unvaccinated despite testing positive last season was curious at best. Regardless, he had adhered to league protocols until the apparent misunderstanding. Jones becomes the sole owner of first-team reps with a mixed review to start his week. There’s no guarantee Jones will become the starter as a result, but the timing couldn’t be worse.

Story continues

The Patriots have drafted three tight-ends since 2018 and still signed the best free agents at the position this offseason. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith will be integral parts of the offense, but both have been sidelined with injuries. Smith’s versatility gives him the greatest upside, but both need some rapport with either of the quarterbacks for the offense to gel.

Back to 2020

To say the pandemic had an effect on last season would be an understatement. League officials made the right strides to urge players to get vaccinated but players have chosen otherwise. Cam Newton’s choice has cost him critical practice time. Whole teams are dealing with similar issues.

Dak Prescott is still working his way back and will be without his top wideout during the process. Since the initial report on Monday, Damontae Kazee was also told to stay away from the Cowboys’ facilities. Jerry Jones becoming the voice of reason as the pandemic returns wasn’t something I saw coming, but here we are. Lamb’s vaccination status is unknown so his time apart from the team could be short-term. Hopefully, everyone’s asymptomatic but they’re not the only team trying to contain the spread.

There’s some irony surrounding the Bills’ debacle. A vaccinated staff member tested positive, determined to be a close contact to four players, and all five were sent home. Cole Beasley, the most outspoken over recent weeks, won’t be able to rejoin the team until the end of the week along with his other unvaccinated teammates. Despite the stricter protocols, fantasy managers will still need to add “availability due to COVID-19” as a variable to consider in 2021.

Situations to Monitor

Zach Ertz still being with the team was unexpected by the fantasy community. Ertz still having some juice was slightly more surprising. His heavy involvement with the offense is something of a shock.

His involvement, combined with the discovery of Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor’s resurgence, has given the Eagles’ passing game a new lease on life. It’s boosted our confidence in the squad as a whole. Much unlike what we’re seeing in Cincinnati.

It feels like any positive report on Ja’Marr Chase is the first one. From separation concerns to drops, Chase has been the focus of concern within the Bengals’ offense. Latest practice reports have been positive but we’d all like to see more from the fifth-overall pick before the start of the season.

Special Offer: Get an edge on draft day with our 2021 Draft Guide that is packed with hundreds of player profiles, rankings for various formats, projections, tiers, mock drafts, custom scoring, our ADP Trend Report tool and more. And don't forget to use promo code PRESEASON15 to get 15% off annual subscriptions, but act fast because this offer ends Wednesday, September 8. Click here to learn more!

Injury Round-Up

Not what you want to see.

Mark Andrews was first seen dealing with significant cramps, had to receive an IV, and then collapsed. He’s yet to return to practice and joins the ever-growing list of pass-catchers currently out of commission in Baltimore. The start of the offseason brought some hope to the idea that Lamar Jackson could evolve into a more stable pocket passer, but injuries may have kept the offense apart for too long.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire tweaked his ankle during their last preseason game and the fear was that his injury would be similar to Michael Thomas’. However, the second-year running back was back at practice early this week to participate in drills. While still limited, being involved in the install portions of practice bode well for his availability at the start of the season assuming no setbacks.

After straining his hamstring earlier this month, Kenny Golladay hasn’t had a full practice in weeks. He’s been unable to establish a rapport with Daniel Jones on routes and likely won’t be back until after the team’s final preseason game. Skepticism towards the Giants’ offense has been at an all-time high with Golladay’s absence, Saquon Barkley’s slow return, and the odd off-season for Kadarius Toney. Regardless, Golladay was supposed to lead the passing attack and has yet to show a connection with his quarterback.

Reports on Tarik Cohen’s slow recovery surfaced at the end of July. Since then, his practice participation has been limited at best. Meanwhile, Damien Williams has taken over as the complement to David Montgomery. Cohen’s situation hasn’t progressed and Matt Nagy is unsure if Cohen will be available in Week 1. Williams’ previous usage in the Chiefs’ passing game makes him a natural fit for the role in Chicago. Cohen may be on the outside looking in should he take longer to get on the field.