What went wrong for the Wolves and what can they fix?

Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand after the Timberwolves' 108-105 loss to the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Minnesota's stars were outplayed by Dallas' stars, especially in a critical fourth quarter when Luka Doncic took over on both ends of the court.

Can the Wolves find more energy and better execution in Friday's Game 2 at Target Center? And can they find a way to get Anthony Edwards back on track?

