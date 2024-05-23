Advertisement
Cavs reportedly fire J.B. Bickerstaff after playoff ouster

What went wrong for the Wolves and what can they fix?

michael rand, star tribune
·1 min read

Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand after the Timberwolves' 108-105 loss to the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Minnesota's stars were outplayed by Dallas' stars, especially in a critical fourth quarter when Luka Doncic took over on both ends of the court.

Can the Wolves find more energy and better execution in Friday's Game 2 at Target Center? And can they find a way to get Anthony Edwards back on track?

