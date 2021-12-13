What went wrong in Washington’s 27-20 loss to the Cowboys?

When everything is going well, it is human nature that we don’t learn very much. On the other hand, when wrong things occur, we slow down, evaluate and tend to learn much more.

In that case, the Washington Football Team will be much more enlightened after today’s 27-20 loss to Dallas where it seemed the majority of the time something wrong kept occurring.

Good grief, it actually started in the 24 hours preceding the game when J D McKissic was declared “Out”, and then starting defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toolhill were declared “Out” because of Covid.

This meant the WFT had only Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi, Daniel Wise and William Bradley-King to play at DE. Two were seventh-round choices and two were undrafted.

On the very first possession, Kendall Fuller had a pass thrown DIRECTLY to him but dropped the interception opportunity. Dallas 3-0.

Prescott and Elliot fumbled an exchange on Dallas’ second possession but no WFT defender was close to recovering. But Landon Collins then intercepted Prescott, so it was going to be ok, right?

Ha! Heinicke then had his screen pass deflected twice, and intercepted by Randy Gregory, leading to a Dallas TD, 9-0.

Matt Ioannidis hardly pushed (or breathed on) Prescott, he went tumbling backward and the official called Ioannidis for a personal foul, allowing Dallas to go for two from close. It was 11-0.

On the WFT third possession, Ron Rivera decided to go for it on fourth down, Heinicke was hit by Micah Parsons, fumbled and Dorance Armstrong returned the fumble 37 yards for a TD and Dallas led 18-0, had 111 yards gained, and the WFT 22.

And this was only the first quarter!

Heinicke was in the blue tent, and Kyle Allen briefly was in the game.

The stands looked to have as many Dallas fans in blue as WFT fans in Burgundy and Gold!! Thanks, Mr. Snyder for your last 25 years of losing many fans’ support.

LT Charles Leno injured his back and was replaced by Saahdiq Charles.

After two Dallas field goals, it was Dallas 24-0 at the half. Heinicke was 2 of 12 passing, sacked twice, a lost fumble (for a touchdown) an interception, a 4.9 rating and Adam Humphries had the only two receptions for a whopping 19 yards.

The second half, you ask?

Terry McLaurin was open behind the defense, but Heinicke badly underthrew him, and Terry incurred a concussion on the play, that could have been a touchdown.

After a great Cam Sims TD catch and a defensive stop, it was 24-8, and the crowd was getting into it, only to see Antonio Gibson again, cough it up. It was his 6th fumble of the season, more than any other NFL running back.

Ioannidis had to go to the locker room, Sammis Reyes suffered a concussion, Tyler Larsen might have torn his Achilles, and Heinicke injured his left knee to some degree.

When Washington got back in the game at 27-20, Kyle Allen lost a fumble, ending all hopes.

Did I miss anything else that went wrong?