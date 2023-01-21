What went wrong for Tom Brady and the Bucs this year?

After enjoying the most successful two-year run in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came crashing back down to earth in 2022.

Despite winning the NFC South for the second year in a row, and making a third straight trip to the playoffs, the Bucs finished with an 8-10 record, the first losing season of quarterback Tom Brady’s legendary 23-year NFL career.

The lion’s share of the blame for Tampa Bay’s frustrating season fell on the offense, which fell off a cliff when compared to the previous two years.

What went wrong for Brady and the Bucs offense this year?

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman recently broke it down on The Rich Eisen Show:

What changes do the Bucs have to make this offseason?

