What went wrong in second half of Packers’ 34-31 loss to Colts

Eight years ago, as a contributing writer for CheeseheadTV, I typed many words about what caused a calamitous second-half collapse from Mike McCarthy’s team at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

That day, a combination of turnovers, a flatlining run game, issues stopping the run and sacking the quarterback, and myriad special teams issues and missed opportunities doomed the Packers, who led 21-3 at the half but lost 30-27 after a dramatic Andrew Luck comeback.

After another second-half collapse against the same opponent in the same building, this time by Matt LaFleur’s team, another autopsy is required.

Similar manners of death will be written on this death certificate. Both were three-phased meltdowns.

Here’s what went wrong for the Packers in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Colts:

Colts run game gets going

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling to gain traction on the ground in the first half, the Colts came out and ran the ball down the Packers' throats to start the second half. On the first drive of the third quarter, the Colts ran eight straight times, gaining 55 yards and setting up a field goal. In the third quarter alone, the Colts had seven runs of at least five yards, powering both scoring drives. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 64 of his 90 yards after halftime, and the Colts as a team rushed for seven first downs in the third and fourth quarters, including three on third down and another on fourth down. The run game set the tone for the entire half. The Colts, with 11 points scored on two, long, mostly run-dominated drives, had the momentum swing they desperately needed. The Packers, with a recurring fatal flaw suddenly exposed, began crumbling.

Offense stalls

The Packers ran a total of six plays in the third quarter and didn't pick up a first down. Every wasted possession breathes power into a comeback, and the Packers offense did nothing to put out the growing fire, going three-and-out on back-to-back possessions to start the second half. As a result, the Colts dominated the entire quarter and forced the Packers defense to be on the field for almost 13 minutes. Throw in the fumbled kickoff return, and just six offensive plays separated the Packers scoring a fourth touchdown at the end of the first half and the offense coming back on the field down 31-28 in the fourth quarter. The three-and-outs were absolutely crucial to the comeback.

Three-point turnover

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Darrius Shepherd's fumbled kick return wasn't a game-deciding play, but it was a critical and unacceptable mistake, regardless of the game situation. The turnover allowed the Colts, who had just tied the game, to kick a short field goal and take a three-point lead with just under nine minutes left. The points ended up being important to how the rest of regulation played out. Without the turnover and the resulting field goal, do the Packers attempt a go-ahead field goal on 4th-and-1 with 3:11 left? Does the final drive result in the game-winning field goal in regulation? It's all possible.

Fourth-and-1 miss

Credit Matt LaFleur for being aggressive on 4th-and-1, even in field goal range down three points. Play to win, not tie. His call was an equally aggressive one, but the Colts figured it out and made the stop. Aaron Rodgers said the play was designed for Davante Adams, who was running an out-breaking route similar to the one he turned into a long touchdown against the Seahawks during last year's playoffs. The Colts bracketed him successfully, forcing Rodgers to roll left and improvise. Jamaal Williams was also covered up. Rodgers' attempt fell incomplete and the Colts took over on downs. And don't forget the third-down play. Rodgers said he just missed his mark on a ball to Robert Tonyan, who gained eight yards near the sideline. With a better-placed throw, he likely gets the first down and the fourth-down call isn't necessary.

Not winning in regulation

It was a minor miracle that the Packers even had a chance to possess the ball again after missing 4th-and-1, but an avalanche of mistakes by the Colts around the two-minute warning made it possible. The guess here is that the Packers are a little ticked off that they didn't win the game in regulation. They had 1st-and-10 at the Colts' 15-yard line but decided to spike the ball and kill the clock with 42 seconds left. The time wasn't a major factor, but the downs were. The spike was a wasted chance to take a shot in the end zone and win the game. And the Packers needed another shot. The Colts took away Davante Adams on second and third down and forced the Packers to kick the field goal on fourth down. One more opportunity could have been the difference between a dramatic escape in regulation and settling for overtime.

The obvious

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The game all but ended on Marquez Valdes-Scantling's unfortunate fumble. And it was unfortunate. Colts safety Julian Blackmon split a double-team block on a bubble screen and made a terrific play on the ball. The fumble robbed Aaron Rodgers of a chance to drive the field, score a touchdown and end the game. And there was a growing sense, at least based on how the Packers moved the ball to end regulation, that he would create a scoring opportunity. Rodgers and some good luck helped the Packers escape certain defeat. The momentum had shifted again. One bad play later, it was all over.