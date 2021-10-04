What went wrong for the Patriots in their loss to the Buccaneers in Week 4

The New England Patriots nearly pulled off an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Mac Jones and Bill Belichick lost to Tom Brady’s Bucs, 19-17, on Sunday night. It was the Patriots’ (1-3) second loss of the season by a margin of two points or fewer.

The Patriots are almost a winning team. New England has appeared to be on the cusp of developing into a good team, behind a rookie quarterback and a massive cast of free-agent signings from the offseason. But their progress didn’t cut it against Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions. Here’s a look at where the Patriots’ efforts went wrong.

The Patriots couldn't protect Mac Jones for more than a split second

New England’s offensive line has had major issues, a bizarre twist for the team. They seemed to be most solid on the offensive line. They were returning four starters and they added Trent Brown, an upgrade at right tackle. They should have been the unit around which the offense could form an identity. But it’s been a mess.

They allowed a total of 14 hits, with only 12 hitting the stat sheet due to injuries. Considering that, Jones’ stats look impressive. Admittedly, he didn’t test the Buccaneers with deep passes. He also beat up on a secondary that was without its top three cornerbacks. So that diluted his performance. But there’s no denying how little his offensive line did for him.

Brown’s calf injury has tested the team’s depth, with Justin Herron and Yasir Durant doing their best to fill in. Most shocking, Michael Onwenu has had a disastrous season, culminating in a pair of holding penalties and his benching during Sunday night’s game. He was not announced with any sort of injury. He was emerging as one of the NFL’s best rookies in 2020. Somehow, he lost his starting job — at least for one night. Even left tackle Isaiah Wynn, a former first-round pick, has surprisingly disappointed.

New England saw Dante Scarnecchia retire before 2020. That left behind Cole Popovich and Carmen Briscillo last season, but Popovich resigned over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That left behind just Briscillo, who isn’t getting the best out of this unit.

The offensive line was even worse at creating running lanes for Damien Harris

The Patriots may have allowed 14 hits — an unimpressive figure — but Jones was still able to get the offense going despite them. New England’s offensive line was so bad at run blocking, however, that Damien Harris had absolutely nowhere to go. He had four carries for -4 yards. The entire rushing offense had eight carries for -1 yards. That’s a nightmare.

New England resorted to using its short passing attack as a replacement for the run game. That made the offense singularly passing-focused against the Bucs. That wasn’t a massive problem. Having a running game, however, would have absolutely opened up more throwing lanes downfield.

New England committed stupid penalties and turnovers that tipped the game in Tampa's favor

The Buccaneers had zero turnovers. The Patriots had two. One of them, J.J. Taylor’s fumble, came when the Patriots were clearly in field goal range. In a 2-point game, the young running back wiped away a scoring chance.

Not getting points out of a drive that started here was an absolute killer. pic.twitter.com/q0QE2HmA9D — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 4, 2021

Jones later threw an interception under pressure on his only ball that traveled further than 16 yards. It was a bad throw into a crowded area. The expected happened: the ball got tipped for an interception.

To round out those errors, the Patriots committed eight penalties for 77 yards. Those errors didn’t just take yardage off the field, however. Gunner Matthew Slater committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, spending too much time out of bounds in his pursuit on punt coverage. That wiped away a Buccaneers fumble and Patriots recovery on the return.

The Patriots need to do more to generate chunk yardage beyond gadget and trick plays

It’s not a good sign that the Patriots lost by their biggest margin of the season in Week 3 when they had to ask Jones to push the ball downfield. In a game where the Saints scored 28 points, the Patriots were playing catchup but Jones was just 1 of 12 on 20-plus-yard throws with one interception. That effectively killed their chances at a comeback. Against the Buccaneers in Week 4, Jones didn’t have to push the ball deep, though that clearly made the margin for victory slimmer. And of course, the Patriots lost. The offense didn’t do enough.

Because the Patriots are struggling to generate big plays through traditional offense, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has called gadget plays. It was a nice touch against the Buccaneers but teams will begin to wise up to these trick plays. Eventually, the Patriots offense will have to generate chunk plays through the passing game. It would help if 1) Jones could complete passes downfield and 2) the Patriots pass-catchers could create more yards after the catch.

They didn't have Stephon Gilmore

There really wasn’t much more the Patriots could have done to limit the Buccaneers, except perhaps if they had their best defensive player, Gilmore. The top cornerback started the season on the physically unable to perform list, which meant he wouldn’t be able to play until after Week 6. His absence, while technically injury-related, seems to also have to do with his contract dispute with the team. Gilmore, after all, told reporters he expected to be ready for training camp, if need be. But he didn’t get a new deal. It’s possible he’s putting together a holdout — but within the facility.

Whatever is happening behind the scenes, the Patriots would have benefitted from Gilmore’s presence, as New England struggled with the Buccaneers’ absurd depth at the receiver position. Had Gilmore taken the rangy receiver of Mike Evans, perhaps Jackson might have ended up on Antonio Brown, which would have helped stymie the offense.

The truth, however, is that there was so much to like about the Patriots defensive game plan that I’m not sure anything went wrong for them. Linebacker Matthew Judon has been particularly impressive.

That's one way to keep Matt Judon from getting to Tom Brady. Was called illegal hands to the face. Holding or "headlocking" would have also been acceptable. pic.twitter.com/UKRfQEvrHF — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 4, 2021

It would have helped to see New England generate a turnover — and it nearly did. Ultimately, the Patriots couldn’t. But it would be unfair to label that shortcoming as something that went wrong for New England.

