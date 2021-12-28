What went wrong for the Patriots against the Bills in Week 16

The New England Patriots lost on Sunday in a beatdown from the Buffalo Bills. Even when the score drew close, the Bills seemed to have the ability to convert every gotta-have-it scenario and put up points. Buffalo won, 33-21, at Gillette Stadium and took away control of the AFC East from the Patriots.

It will likely prove to be the most consequential regular-season game for both teams, with the Bills now jockeying for the No. 1 seed and the Patriots working to hold onto their wild-card spot in the playoff standings.

Here’s a look at what went wrong for New England on Sunday against its division rival.

Josh Allen played his best game of the season

There are times when a quarterback is simply too good for a defense to beat. The Patriots, for years, benefitted from Tom Brady enjoying performances like that. In Week 16, Allen put together one of those nearly-unstoppable performances. He threw shovel passes and underhanded throws, just to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. He also threw sidearm blasts around the pass-rush and rocketed passes between double teams.

Here’s a look at some of Allen’s most difficult throws.

Josh Allen my goodness pic.twitter.com/BlgaRMbBar — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) December 27, 2021

He was 30 of 47 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 64 yards with four carries for first downs. He was the reason the Bills were 6 of 12 on third down and 3 of 4 on fourth down.

The Patriots lost crucial situations on third and fourth downs

Speaking of third and fourth down, those stats were massive indicators on how this game went.

“Obviously, the biggest problem in the game was third down,” Belichick said in an interview with WEEI on Monday. “Had we done a better job on third down, then things probably would have looked differently. Third and fourth down on defense, a combination of it.

“We were 1-for-10 on third down on offense. And then 6-for-12 (on defense), and they were 3-for-4 on fourth down. That would have been a big factor in the game had we done that better.”

New England’s offense may have been 5 of 6 on fourth down but they converted an embarrassing 10% of their third downs. That will be a massive point of emphasis for New England.

Mac Jones was not particularly sharp

Mac Jones needed to be a big part of the offense against one of the best defenses in the NFL. He was 14 of 32 for 145 yards with two interceptions. He also took one sack. Those numbers look even more underwhelming when looking at where he was completing his passes. He had as many completions that traveled 10-plus yards past the line of scrimmage (2) as he had interceptions.

Here’s a look at the chart, via Next Gen Stats.

“You can’t have successful plays when your quarterback’s not doing the right things,” Jones said on Sunday. “I’ve got to play better and get the ball to the people that need the ball. There’s no excuses.”

Jones knew how little he did for his offense. It’s tough for a quarterback when he’s working with Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry at receiver. But he also had Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The Patriots had Kendrick Bourne on a limited workload. And still, Jones had a particularly bad day.

The Patriots defense had a handful of close misses with takeaways

On a first-and-10 from the 25-yard line, J.C. Jackson dropped an interception in such dramatic fashion that it was enough to make Bill Belichick lift his hand to his head. Allen misfired on the play and it was headed right for Jackson. It was not an easy catch, with Jackson getting pushed and not in a natural position to make the interception. It was also the type of catch we’re accustomed to seeing from the ballhawk.

“I know J.C. (Jackson) is kicking himself for that pick,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said Sunday after the game. “But we’ve got to have those. Especially this time of year with the season on the line, we’ve got to come together and do a little bit more, and I think we should be able to do that.”

Here’s a look.

Look at the #Patriots sideline melt after J.C. Jackson dropped a pick in the 4th quarter. Even Bill Belichick threw a hand on his head. pic.twitter.com/H9T8jais8t — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 27, 2021

That was the most glaring incident. But there were at least two more for the Patriots. Jackson had another interception opportunity in the end zone — an much more difficult catch — on a target for Stefon Diggs at the end of the first half. Diggs scored a touchdown on the next play, so an interception would have wiped seven points off the board.

And finally, Matt Judon nearly generated a takeaway of his own. He was a split second away from generating a strip-sack on Allen on a second-and-14 in the red zone. Judon logged a pass breakup by chopping at Allen during his throwing motion. Had Judon gotten there a bit earlier, he might have generated a takeaway. The Bills scored a field goal two plays layer.

Matt Judon has gone quiet in the last two games

It seems teams are starting to apply the proper amount of energy to stop Judon, who came out screaming with 12.5 sacks in 13 games to start the season. But he has not logged a sack in the last two games and he’s only logged three hurries, with one QB hit.

The Patriots’ most consistent star has clearly been J.C. Jackson. But earlier this year, it wasn’t so simple to decide between Jackson and Judon. The edge rusher needs to step up more in these big games.

