What went wrong in 2023 for Tennessee football, Josh Heupel and why 2024 could be better | Adams

You can sum up Tennessee football’s regular season in one word: disappointing.

An 8-4 record shouldn’t traumatize Tennessee fans. But the results were more troubling when you focused on individual games.

How could the Vols not beat FCS opponent Austin Peay worse (30-13) than they did? How could they lose to a Florida team as mediocre as this one (29-16) even if the game was in The Swamp? How could they look so good in the first half against Alabama and get outscored 27-0 in the second of a 34-20 defeat?

There was no shame in losing to a good Missouri team on the road. But losing 36-7 was embarrassing, especially after the Vols had posted back-to-back wins over the Tigers by scores of 62-24 and 66-24.

Tennessee also didn’t have a signature win. It didn’t beat a single nationally ranked team. Its 33-27 victory over Kentucky in Lexington was the best it could do. And how many times have Vols fans used a Kentucky victory as an example of competence?

But before going any further, let’s put the 8-4 record in perspective.

The Vols could finish 9-4 with a bowl victory in coach Josh Heupel’s third season. Before Heupel arrived in 2021, the Vols hadn't finished better than 9-4 in the previous 13 seasons. Former coach Butch Jones led Tennessee to back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2015-16 before driving the program off the cliff in 2017.

This regular season is mainly disappointing because Heupel raised hopes and expectations in 2022 when Tennessee went 11-2 and finished in the top 10.

Because of those expectations, you might no longer see Heupel in the same glow as you did after two seasons. That glow mostly emanated from the offense, which was the nation’s best last year. But this season’s drop-off was significant and surprising if you were as sold on Heupel’s offense as I was.

What went wrong? For starters, the offense was limited by the skill set of quarterback Joe Milton. He will be an NFL Draft pick and could fare better in a different system. But it’s baffling that Heupel regarded the Michigan transfer as a great fit for this offense.

Milton’s inconsistency was an issue but hardly the only factor. The Vols played half their season without injured wide receiver Bru McCoy and were without veteran center Cooper Mays for the first month.

Other SEC teams incurred even more impactful losses, though. And projecting what a record might have been without injuries in a sport as collision-oriented as this one is pure folly.

On the bright side, Tennessee’s running game – featuring Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson – was even better that last season. The defense also was improved, though the progress was not apparent in the second half of the season against steeper competition.

But Tennessee’s offense rarely reminded you of its 2022 model, which accumulated yardage at a blurring pace. The touchdowns came so swiftly you sometimes had to wonder if you were watching live action or a replay.

I don’t believe opponents caught up to UT’s system. Instead, it malfunctioned more due to operator error.

Tennessee should be better off next season with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback. He played just enough as a freshman to show his skills, which should match up nicely with this offensive system. Maybe, fans will see more of him in a bowl game.

I also expect the Vols will be better overall, though that could be directly related to how the transfer flow goes. They will need to bolster their offensive line, linebacking corps and secondary. And they should be on the lookout for a big-play wide receiver.

The schedule could prove favorable. You might first notice games against Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma – three of college football’s elite programs. But the Vols could be favored in every other game.

That means they still could be in the running for the 12-team College Football Playoff entering the last month of the season. If so, the 2023 regular season will be easily forgotten.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

