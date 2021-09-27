What went right and what went wrong in Steelers vs Bengals

Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the uglier games I’ve seen from this group of Pittsburgh Steelers. Let’s talk about what went right and what went wrong.

Throwing to Najee Harris went right

It might not have been by design but Ben Roethlisberger finding running back Najee Harris 14 times in the passing game was something the Bengals weren't able to defend and might be the wrinkle Harris and Roethlisberger need. Harris in the open field is a serious weapon the Steelers must exploit going forward.

Running the football went wrong

15 rushes for 45 yards. That's what the Steelers were able to do on Sunday. But before you want to complain about a three-yard average, it gets worse. 20 of those 45 yards came on one carry. Watching Najee Harris try to break tackles 3 yards deep in the backfield while his offensive linemen are standing around is hard to stomach.

Throwing to Chase Claypool went right

Without Diontae Johnson in the lineup, the passing offense leaned heavily on Chase Claypool. Claypool's response was to haul in nine passes for 96 receiving yards. I am still clinging to the belief Claypool can be a true No. 1 receiver in this league if given the opportunity and he showed some of that on Sunday.

Rushing the passer went wrong

75 games. That is how many straight games the Steelers had gone with a sack. This amazing streak was broken on Sunday as the Steelers pass rush failed to generate any sort of pressure on Joe Burrow. Actually, I stand corrected. The Steelers did have one pressure. That's it. I know T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith were out but I honestly expected the other guys to step up. No such luck.

No huddle went right

I understand the Steelers can't run tempo and no-huddle all the time but there's no denying Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense runs better when they do it.

Shuffling the secondary went wrong

It feels like the Steelers defense went into Sunday's game without any practice time. Or maybe more like it was a preseason game. But the combinations of defensive backs the Steelers were using felt more like they were experimenting as opposed to having a real plan in place.

