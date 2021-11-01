What went right and what went wrong for the Steelers vs the Browns

It wasn’t pretty but the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way, despite having no placekicker to hold off the Cleveland Browns on the road and get an impressive 15-10 win on Halloween. Here’s what went right and what went wrong on Sunday.

The evolution of Najee Harris went right

With each passing week we see a little more of just how special running back Najee Harris can be. Harris scored another touchdown and racked up 120 yards of offense. Harris is showing better patience, quicker decisions and an excellent forward lean that is allowing him to get positive yards where there might not be any.

That fake field goal didn't work

If we are being honest, the person who made the biggest mistake on the botched fake field goal, was kicker Chris Boswell. As a veteran he has to know he’s got to get rid of that ball much sooner. Throw it out the back of the end zone. He’s not a quarterback and he decided to pretend to be one and it got him hurt.

Focusing on stopping the run went right

The Steelers defense accepted the challenge of slowing down the top rushing offense in the league and they won. Pittsburgh held the Cleveland running backs to 83 rushing yards which was less than half of their season average.

Getting Zach Banner back went wrong

The Steelers had running back Anthony McFarland active for Sunday’s game but chose not to activate offensive tackle Zach Banner. McFarland had one carry for one yard. The Steelers actually could have used Banner to help protect quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and add even more punch to the run game.

Throwing the Pat Freiermuth worked

It is no secret the Steelers have avoided throwing to the middle of the field for much of the past two seasons. Looking at passing charts it felt like there was a force field between the hashes no Steeler could cross. But the evolution of rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is going to break that mold.

