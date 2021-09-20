What went right and what went wrong for the Patriots in Week 2

The New England Patriots’ four interceptions were the reason the team won in Week 2. Those four turnovers made it just about impossible for the New York Jets and Zach Wilson to get a win.

New York’s offense couldn’t stop shooting itself in the foot, in some cases making unforced errors. So while the Patriots’ efforts were solid in their 25-6 win over the Jets, New England also showed a surprising amount of weakness in a bizarre and lopsided victory.

That’s why we decided to dive into what went right for the Patriots — along with what went wrong. There’s plenty of room to praise New England. There’s also plenty of room for the Patriots to improve.