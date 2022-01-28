What went right, what went wrong for Cowboys in 2021

For the 26th year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys will be watching the NFC Championship game from home, if they’re watching at all. The organization is among an embarrassing group of three teams in the conference that haven’t made it to the championship game in that time span. By sheer luck alone a team should fall into the title game at least once in 25 years. That lucky bounce hasn’t found the Cowboys since winning the Super Bowl during the 1995 season.

However, just because Jerry Jones’ team isn’t playing this weekend, doesn’t mean the season was a total failure. Dallas had a solid year that included winning the NFC East, sweeping through their divisional rivals, and humiliating each of them.

The goal wasn’t to just win the division or make the playoffs though, that has never been the case for America’s Team. The aim was to reach, and ultimately, win the Super Bowl. The season ended in disappointing fashion, but Dallas did have some good things happen. After a horrendous first year for Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys turned things around in Year 2.

Here’s what went right and what went wrong for the Cowboys during the 2021 season.

What went right: The offense

It was one heck of a season for the offense, who finished first in yards and points per game. The unit did ride a hot start where they were close to being unstoppable to the top rankings in both categories and showed flashes of being dominant at other points in the year.

The Cowboys had three games where they put up 40 points and had two 50-burgers in 2021 on their way to a team record for points in a season. Quarterback Dak Prescott set a new team record for touchdown passes in a season with 37.

Dak Prescott has now set the Dallas Cowboys all-time record for touchdown passes in a single season, with 37. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 9, 2022

Among other notable milestones hit, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in his sophomore campaign and the team found play makers outside of the big-name stars. Running back Tony Pollard, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz broke out to become solid contributors on offense.

What went wrong: Offense couldn’t sustain success

Being No. 1 in the league is no easy task, but save for a few games later in the season, the Cowboys’ offense never its full potential again after the first seven games. Their points per game went down and they could no longer run the ball, which led to defenses flooding the secondary to make sure the Cowboys couldn’t win in the intermediate or deep part of the field.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore never found a way to adjust the offense to open things up again and the Cowboys slipped into mediocrity. A few scoring outbursts against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team kept Dallas on top of the offensive statistics, making things appear like the offense was still efficient. That was not the case.

What went right: Dan Quinn leading the defense

The Cowboys had an abysmal defense before Quinn arrived to be the coordinator and it took him just one season to turn the unit around. Before Quinn, Dallas had issues forcing turnovers, especially interceptions.

That changed with the former coordinator of the Legion of Boom in Seattle in charge. Quinn helped the Cowboys lead the league in takeaways with 34, 26 of which were interceptions. Dallas was also tied for the league lead in turnover differential at +14.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a +14 turnover differential (34 takeaways, 20 turnovers). The last time a Dallas team finished a season with a differential of at least +14 was 1981, when they finished with a +18 margin. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 9, 2022

Under Quinn, second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs became an All-Pro and led the NFL in interceptions.

Other players who had their best seasons include safety Jayron Kearse, who led the team in tackles, defensive end Randy Gregory, who finally lived up to his potential, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and cornerback Anthony Brown.

The Cowboys also scored six touchdowns on defense to help give the Cowboys an NFL record 22 players scoring in a single season.

What went wrong: Greg Zuerlein

It was a rough year for Zuerlein, who missed a league-high six extra points. In those games, the Cowboys went just 3-2 and were chasing points they shouldn’t have needed.

Zuerlein also missed six field goal attempts on the season, three of which came in two games where the Cowboys lost.

Along with a missed extra point, Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal in the Week 1 31-29 loss. Zuerlein’s 43-yard miss against the Arizona Cardinals could’ve tied the game at 3-3, instead, the Cardinals scored on the next possession to take a 10-0 lead. The Cowboys lost that contest by three points and Zuerlein played a part in the result.

What went right: Drafting Micah Parsons

When the Cowboys were holding the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft, the expectation was they’d select a cornerback with the pick. When the top two guys were taken right before them, the Cowboys turned to option C, which meant trading back and picking the linebacker out of Penn State The pick of an ‘off-ball linebacker’ was met with trepidation.

However, Parsons was everything the franchise had hoped for and more. The rookie was the best player on either side of the ball for the Cowboys and the MVP (should be) for the team. Parsons’ season was recognized with an All-Pro nod at linebacker.

Parsons racked up 13 sacks as a part-time pass rusher, which ranked sixth in the league, was second in the NFL in tackles for a loss with 20 and lined up wherever the defense needed him due to injuries. He was effective at any position he played.

The impact Parsons made on the Dallas defense was evident every week as Parsons won rookie Defensive Player of the Year, as well as rookie of the year.

The PFWA selected Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons as the 2021 Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year; Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Full All-Rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/B2Qx44F91L — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 25, 2022

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good and the Cowboys were somewhat lucky landing Parsons. It was the right pick and Parsons helped turn the Dallas defense around.

What went wrong: The offensive line’s demise

Going into the season, the annual proclamations from offensive linemen La’el Collins and Tyron Smith about feeling the best they have in a long time came rolling in. Smith missed his annual games, six this year, and Collins was suspended for trying to bribe the league official over missing several testing appointments. When he returned from suspension, the Cowboys didn’t reinsert Collins back into the starting lineup, although he did start 10 games on the season.

This began the odd offensive line shuffle that included benching starting left guard Connor Williams and inserting Connor McGovern in his place. The holding penalties for Williams had gotten to be a problem, but McGovern wasn’t as good as Williams and the change took its toll in both phases of the offense. Late in the year, Williams was back as the starting left guard.

The middle of the season changes never allowed the offensive line to gel or get back to the level where they were early on. In the wild card loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys were whipped in the trenches and the team might need to reevaluate where they are along the offensive line.

What went right: Dak Prescott’s health

The injury Prescott suffered last season cast some doubt on how he’d look and play after 10 months of surgeries and rehab. To put things even more into question, Prescott had shoulder soreness in training camp and was shut down for the better part of the summer while the Cowboys were preparing for the season.

Prescott always believed he’d be fine, but didn’t know for sure until taking that first hit. Dallas got 16 games out of Prescott on the year and there didn’t seem to be any lingering issues with his ankle. The veteran QB did miss a game with a calf injury and perhaps that injury was worse than let on, but fans will never know.

Prescott survived, and thrived, in 2021 and his ankle didn’t appear to be an issue.

What went wrong: Penalties

The Cowboys were one of the most undisciplined teams in the NFL. Although they seemed to get the short end of the stick on plenty of questionable calls, they didn’t play smart football.

Dallas led the entire NFL in penalties against.

The #Cowboys were the most penalized team in the #NFL in the regular season and played to form while being eliminated from the playoffs. They’re the only team in the league to have 14 penalties accepted against them in two different games this season. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 17, 2022

The team never figured out how to stop the penalty parade and it was a big factor in ending their season.

