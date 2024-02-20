What went right in UNC’s win against Virginia Tech

The UNC men’s basketball program bounced back into the win column Saturday, sending Tyler Nickel and the Hokies back to Virginia.

A lot went right in UNC’s win over Virginia Tech, starting with their ability to score at will, finishing with 51.5% shooting from the field. The Tar Heels have had significant success when shooting 50% or more as a team, winning 28 games in a row when they do.

North Carolina’s offensive attack proved opposing zone defenses were more of a myth than a reality, exposing holes by dominating inside. UNC scored 54 points in the paint (second most this season), led by their big man Armando Bacot's expertise down low.

On the flip side, UNC’s defense was a nightmare for Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels held the Hokies to 26.9% from behind the arch, a recipe that has worked wonders with UNC A perfect 9-0 when holding teams under 30% from three this season.

By no means is a win over Virginia Tech screams that UNC is back. However, it was a great spark to re-channel the momentum they had throughout the start of the season.

