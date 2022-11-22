This is what went through Rhamondre Stevenson’s mind on crucial third-down play

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson made his presence felt in Sunday’s win against the New York Jets.

Stevenson recorded 15 carries for 26 yards and made even more of an impact in the passing game. He caught six passes for 56 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per reception.

There was one particular play with an underneath pass on a 3rd-and-16, when Stevenson bulldozed his way through several tackles for extra yards to give the Patriots a first down. It was an all-effort play that made for a solid day for the second-year running back, as he continues to take on an expanded role in the Patriots’ offensive backfield.

He has also become a weapon in the passing game, as he has been able to use his physicality to make things happen after the catch.

Stevenson has recorded 41 receptions this season after only recording 14 receptions all of last season. He already has 283 receiving yards compared to the 123 yards he tallied in 2021.

As far as Saturday’s effort play was concerned, he knew the importance of the situation at hand the moment the ball came into his possession.

“When I got the ball, I just knew it was third down, so I knew I had to get the first down,” said Stevenson, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “I kind of hold my hat on not letting the first person tackle me, so that was one of those situations. It was getting away from the first tackle and just making it to the first down.”

Rhamondre Stevenson, wow, what an effort. pic.twitter.com/tvA92C5owm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2022

Catching the football was something that Stevenson worked on over the course of the offseason. Now, it appears that all that hard work is beginning to pay off in a big way for the Patriots.

