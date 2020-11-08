How it went for Jimmie Johnson one final time as the No. 48 Chevrolet driver in NASCAR

(This story on the final start of Jimmie Johnson as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver will be updated–Ed. note)

Seven-time Cup Series chamipon Jimmie Johnson’s goodbye was one of several Sunday at Phoenix Raceway as NASCAR concluded its 2020 season.

Chad Knaus, whom Johnson had atop the pit box for 81 victories and seven championships from 2002-18, called his final race as a crew chief before moving into Hendrick Motorsports management, and Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth also made what likely are the final starts of their Cup career.

But the focus naturally was on Johnson and honoring his Hall of Fame legacy.

Jimmie Johnson is congratulated by Bubba Wallace before his last start in the No. 48 Chevrolet (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images).

Though he would lead four laps during a green-flag pit cycle in Stage 2, Johnson already had been in first laps before the green flag. He took the point on the pace laps (just as he had during the season-opening Daytona 500) for a while, waving to the limited-capacity crowd of less than 10,000 at Phoenix.

It was one of many ways the prerace festivities revolved around the El Cajon, Calif., native, whose Twitter feed was filled with video vignettes and remembrances. At one point, Johnson was surrounded at one point on the grid by peers Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski — all wearing black “One Final Time” hats, a nod to the #OneFinalTime hashtag that Johnson has been using.

He also was honored individually on the driver introduction stage before the four championship contenders were recognized. Before climbing into his No. 48 Chevrolet for the last time, Johnson also shared a few moments with his wife, Chandra, and his daughters, Genevieve and Lydia. After a season of limited crowds and infield access because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NASCAR opened up access for drivers and teams to bring more family, friends and VIPs to the season finale.

Jimmie Johnson takes a moment with his daughter Genevieve (left), Lydia and his wife, Chandra, before his last start in the No. 48 (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images).

Johnson also was able to have his own open-air hospitality section– replete with couches, cornhole, high-top tables and flat-screen TVs — just outside the Turn 1 catchfence.

“I was able to put together an area here for my friends and family to come out and join,” Johnson told NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the prerace show. “Obviously this year is much different than we anticipated. We’re supposed to have a much larger invite list and bring friends in from far and wide. As things were condensed, we still have a nice footprint and certainly have some friends out here to enjoy the special day.”

Last team meeting. Have missed the camaraderie that comes from having these on the truck but the heart of this team is on this call. pic.twitter.com/gsTRzy8JAz — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 8, 2020





After the interview, Johnson was surprised by a video tribute from car owner Rick Hendrick, who announced he would donate $50,000 to the driver’s foundation.

It was among many feel-good moments for Johnson, who seemed to be soaking in the moment “of celebration and enjoying the 19 years’ worth of work I’ve put in.

“I’d say this time last year was the toughest (emotionally) for me because I knew in my head what my decision was, and it was time to sit down with Mr. Hendrick and really say it out loud for the first few times,” said Johnson, who officially announced 2020 as his final season during a Nov. 21, 2019 news conference at Hendrick Motorsports. “I reflect back a year ago, and it was much more difficult then. I’ve had a very interesting year as we all have in 2020. But I really have a full heart. I’m so thankful for the journey.”