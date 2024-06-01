'They went out with a bang.' Warren Central girls 'leave no doubt,' win IHSAA track title.

BLOOMINGTON – It was 104 days ago that Warren Central’s season could have ended in a bus slide-off. On Friday, the Warriors ended lingering frustration with a championship at Indiana’s 50th girls track and field state meet.

It was an uplifting scene for coach Le’gretta Smith and her team of four girls, three of them her own daughters.

“Actually, all their life we knew there was going to be one year where they could run together,” she said. “Just to have that year be a state title year, that was nothing planned but God.”

She invoked Matthew 17:20 as she prepped the girls:

Truly, I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, “Move from here to there,” and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.

Smith slipped a mustard seed into the equipment bag of each girl: Jila Vaden, and daughters Laila, Samaya and Kira.

After finishing second by one point in 2023 and 2021, the Warriors gapped the field. They scored 57.5 points — 26 by Laila Smith, 25 by Vaden — to Bloomington North’s 41. Hamilton Southeastern was third with 29.

“We had to come out and leave no doubt,” the coach said. “There was no holding them back tonight. They were really ready, and they went out with a bang.”

Girls track and field state results: See who took home state titles

On an evening with 70ish temperatures and little wind or humidity, this season ended with a series of bangs.

Bloomington North thrower Hadley Lucas set two state meet records. Heritage Christian high jumper Kya Crooke nearly set one, and distance runners Nicki Southerland of Delta and Ava Jarrell of Pendleton made bids for three.

Still, this night belonged to the Warriors, who circled up and swayed to a “War Time” song in celebration.

They came out fighting in the first event, the long jump. In the second round, Vaden (20 feet, 0.75 inch) and Laila Smith (19-3.75) seized first and second place, and they stayed there for 18 points.

Warren Central runners smile with the championship trophy Friday, May 31, 2024, during the IHSAA girls track and field state finals at Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington.

“I feel like with us starting out before everybody, we get everyone’s energy up,” said Vaden, a Purdue recruit. “We came in with a game plan, and we executed it.”

Vaden came within two-thousandths of a second of joining Lucas and Southerland as a double winner. Fishers’ Maya Taylor edged Vaden, 12.101 to 12.103, in the 100 meters. Vaden came back to finish third in the 200.

Laila Smith, an uncommitted senior, was first in the 300-meter hurdles (43.35 seconds) for her first individual outdoor title. She was second in the 100 hurdles and long jump. Her freshman sister, Kira, tied for third in the high jump at 5-8.

That was all the scoring. That was all the Warriors needed.

This was Warren Central’s sixth state championship — second to Fort Wayne Northrop’s 10 — and first since 2017. Four have come under coach Smith, who ranks second in state history. The total easily could be seven, considering Warren twice was second by one point and once by two points.

She acknowledged she has thought back to the Feb. 17 incident “all the time, all the time.”

A bus transporting eight girls to an indoor meet slid into a guardrail on I-74 near Crawfordsville. Laila was banged up, and Kira was transported to the hospital. Kira lost a tooth, endured a concussion and bruised her right shoulder.

“One second, I was on the bus. The next second, I was in my bed,” Kira said. “My brain kind of blanked out the rest.”

After the Warriors regrouped and rehabbed, they refocused.

“We took that time to be grateful that we were alive and able to come to practice every day,” Laila said. “Then nobody got really injured, so we were able to come back today and put in all of our hard work.”

Elsewhere, Crooke jumped 5-11 to win her first outdoor state title, then seemingly had 6-0.25, which would have broken a 39-year meet record. She barely clipped the bar.

Lucas won her fourth and fifth state titles, a state record in field events.

The Wisconsin signee threw the discus 169-6, breaking the meet record of 168-6 by Lawrence Central’s Arianna Brown in 2013. Lucas, on her final attempt in the shot put, threw 51-11. The shot was notably deep, considering Greensburg’s Emarie Jackson (48-9) and Crispus Attucks’ Lariah Wooden (48-3.5) rank in the nation’s top 15.

Lucas’ all-time state records are 175 feet and 54-10.75 — second and first, respectively, in the nation this year. In the discus, she had four throws exceeding 160 feet and beat runner-up Jackson by 17 feet.

“Not a bad day when I have two goals I’ve been working for my whole high school career,” she said.

Next month, Lucas will travel to Eugene, Ore., in a bid to make the U.S. team for the under-20 World Championships and perhaps to throw in the Olympic Trials.

Southerland repeated in the 1,600 in 4:41.98, three seconds off the meet record. She held on to win the 800 in 2:06.50, or 1.55 off the record set by Park Tudor’s Gretchen Farley in beating Southerland last year. The Notre Dame recruit became the first to win state titles at 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters in a career.

Jarrell ran the closing 400 in 71.78 to take the 3,200 in 10:10.05, worth No. 5 Indiana’s all-time list and seven seconds off the meet record.

“If I was at a point to where I might be able to get it, I was going to go for it,” she said.

Cross-country state champion Libby Dowty, an Indian Creek sophomore, closed in 70.84 to finish second in 10:15.14.

Jarrell has improved 64 seconds since last year. After cross-country, she was diagnosed with an iron deficiency and stress fracture. She credited cross-training and weightlifting for getting her back on track.

As with Warren Central, the setback set the stage for the comeback.

Contact IndyStar correspondent David Woods at dwoods1411@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Warren Central girls leave no doubt, win IHSAA girls track state title