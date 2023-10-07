I went to an 8-man football game and didn't know what to expect

My whole life, I grew up watching football — 11-man football, that is.

Something I have never seen before, though, is eight-man football. That changed Friday night when I attended my first eight-man football game, with Tuscaloosa Christian hosting Meadowview Christian.

The Trojans scored first, and the teams went back-and-forth with the lead throughout the first quarter. Tuscaloosa Christian, though, put up 30 unanswered points in the second quarter, as the Warriors went on to win the game 74-36. It was the highest number of points they have put up all season.

"Our offense played well, we executed well on our game plan," Tuscaloosa Christian coach David Arsenault said. "Our defense did not play stellar tonight, but I think we did get it together there in the second half."

Before the game on Friday, I was not sure what to expect. I knew it was going to be a learning curve for me, so I spoke with Arsenault to get the ins-and-outs of eight-man football.

Arsenault told me about the obvious differences between eight-man and 11-man football — less players on the field means less men on the line of scrimmage. He also told me about the differences in field sizes, with the eight-man game playing on a 40-yard-wide field, and 11-man playing on a 53 1/3-yard-wide field.

Something Arsenault told me that I did not know, though, was about rules of eligibility in regard to passing. He told me that when it came to passing, the rules of eligibility as to who can go out for a pass are the same as 11-man, but there are just less people who do so.

"So on any given 11-man play you are going to have five people that are eligible to go out for a pass," he said. "But on any given eight-man play, you have four people that are eligible to go out for a pass."

Talking to Arsenault and getting some background knowledge on eight-man football definitely helped me before I went into the game. I would say, though, the biggest thing I learned at the game is that there actually is not a huge difference between eight-man and 11-man football after all.

The biggest difference I noticed between the two, besides the obvious less men on the field, is definitely more scoring opportunities. This is because of a multitude of many things — smaller field, less men on the field and more holes to run through.

Friday night was the highest scoring football game I have ever seen, and nearly every drive resulted in a score. In fact, there were seven-straight scoring drives to start the game.

Another difference that I was not necessarily expecting was the number of two-point conversions. On every scoring play, the teams always attempted the two-point conversion. The teams also did not punt much, I think I saw Meadowview Christian punt the ball one time the whole game.

All in all, I learned that eight-man football really is not all that different from 11-man football. I went into the game thinking the two were going to be completely different, but quickly learned I was wrong.

In the Tuscaloosa area, Tuscaloosa Christian and North River Christian are the only two teams that play in the Alabama Independent School Association 8-man league. The Warriors are a part of AISA 8-man Region 0, while the Chargers are a part of AISA 8-man Region 1.

Currently, Tuscaloosa Christian and North River Christian both sit in the No. 4 spot in their respective regions. The Warriors are in the hunt for their fourth-straight playoff appearance, and the Chargers are looking for their second-straight trip to playoffs.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: My experience at my first 8-man high school football game