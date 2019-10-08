Wenger lauded at awards event, Ferguson praises former bitter rival

SHOWS:

"I'm very grateful for having been accepted in this country, 'cause when I arrived it was not obvious, and as well, I have a huge respect for this country because they have a big passion for the game and they are brave. When I think to what Arsenal did when I arrived here was definitely really brave and I respect that, giving a chance to 'Mr. Nobody' is not common in a big club in Europe, and this country has something special, I cannot even explain why."

"First of all I'm sorry I'm not there tonight, I'd have loved to have been there for you to be honoured by Nordoff Robbins, it's a fantastic charity and I'm really proud of you taking part in it, but most of all for the career you had as a manager at Arsenal - absolutely fantastic. You were an absolute legend and that's why it's called 'Legends Tonight'."

STORY: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was awarded as a "Legend of Football" on Monday evening (October 7) to honour his more than two decade spell as head coach at the North London club.

Wenger said he appreciated Arsenal's confidence in him and the passion of the game in England, admitting he woke up on Saturdays looking ahead to the day's matches.

With reported links to a job at world soccer governing body FIFA, the Frenchman revealed little about his future plans, saying he saw a larger responsibility for the sport around the world given its religion-like status.

Former friends and foes showered praise on Wenger, including long-time rival Alex Ferguson. He said he enjoyed competing against Arsenal during his spell at the helm of Manchester United.

Over half a million Pounds Sterling were raised for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins during the evening.