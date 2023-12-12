Wendy Holdener out months after surgery

Wendy Holdener

Five-time Olympic medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland will miss at least the next two months, if not the rest of the Alpine skiing season, after left ankle surgery Tuesday.

Holdener, 30, fractured the ankle when she fell into a safety net in slalom training in Italy.

The foot will be immobilized for about two months, after which it will be decided if she will race again this season, according to a Swiss ski federation press release. The World Cup season ends in March.

Holdener was second in last season's World Cup slalom standings behind Mikaela Shiffrin and has been one of Shiffrin's top challengers for the last several years.

Last February, she won world championships silver medals in the individual combined and the parallel events, which are not on the Olympic program.