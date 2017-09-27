Wendell Smallwood looking at bigger role with Darren Sproles out

The Eagles lost Darren Sproles to a torn ACL and a broken arm during last Sunday’s win over the Giants, which leaves them without their biggest threat out of the backfield when it comes to making plays as a receiver and on the perimeter on the offense.

He also played a role as a pass blocker on third downs and Wendell Smallwood took on those duties after Sproles was injured. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said that replacing everything Sproles brought to the table may be asking too much, but that he thinks Smallwood is capable of doing what’s needed.

“There’s no doubt Wendell is going to have an increased role,” Reich said in comments distributed by the team. “Like you said, he’s the guy on — I think all the guys have some 3rd down ability, but Wendell has really improved in that area. He’s showed natural aptitude for it early, both from a protection standpoint and from a route-running standpoint. I’m not sure you can ever replace 43 [Sproles] in that regard. He’s just a unique player, but [I] feel good about Wendell and him stepping up.”

Last Sunday was the best running day of the year for the Eagles, something Reich attributed to the team getting “mad” about having less success than expected in their first two outings. If they can keep rolling on that front while Smallwood nails down passing down work, the Eagles offense should be OK without Sproles on hand.