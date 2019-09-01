Wendell Smallwood didn't go far to find a new home

The Eagles will see a familiar face on the other side of the line of scrimmage on opening day.

The Redskins were awarded running back Wendell Smallwood on waivers Sunday, one day after the Eagles released the three-year veteran.

The Redskins open the season next Sunday afternoon against the Eagles at the Linc.

Smallwood, the Eagles' fifth-round pick in 2016, rushed for 850 yards with a 4.0 average and five TDs in three seasons with the Eagles and also caught 47 passes for 388 yards and two more touchdowns. He played in 37 games, starting 12. The Eagles were 8-1 in nine games when Smallwood got at least 10 carries.

In Washington, Smallwood joins a backfield with 34-year-old future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, seven-year veteran Chris Thompson, second-year pro Derrius Guice and former Eagle Byron Marshall.

Smallwood actually has the most rushing yards on the Eagles' roster over the last three years, 84 more than LeGarrette Blount.

But the Eagles made upgrading running back a priority this offseason and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round and acquired Pro Bowler Jordan Howard from the Bears. Those moves and the return of Darren Sproles rendered both Smallwood and 2018 Eagles rushing leader Josh Adams expendable.

Smallwood, a Delaware native, is only 25.

By claiming Smallwood, the Redskins assume the terms of Smallwood's contract. He's due $720,000 this year in base salary on the final year of his four-year, $2,577,693 rookie contract.

