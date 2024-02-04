Wendell Carter Jr. scores and draws the foul
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
At the Senior Bowl, Michael Penix Jr. is out to show NFL scouts how much he loves football.
The seven-time champion signed a contract extension with Mercedes that began after the 2023 season.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
In today's edition: The NBA's scoring surge, the Orioles get new owners, Salt Lake City's sports future, history repeats itself for KC and SF, and more.
Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.