Wendell Carter Jr. goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 04/10/2024
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Nothing has gone right for the Bucks this season, and it's tough to imagine how the situation can improve.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
There were several misspellings and formatting errors that were found on the new Kobe Bryant statue in downtown Los Angeles.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
What does Indianapolis need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The 2022 Masters winner hasn't finished lower than second in any of his last three starts.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Despite a record-breaking first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Iowa couldn't get past the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.