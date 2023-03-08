Wendell Carter Jr. with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets
The Giants have played with the new rules for 11 games. It's easy to see the impact they're making.
It's bracket season. Where do Marquette, Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee currently figure in the March Madness picture?
Redick pushes back on Perkins’ commentary on Nowitzki, Nash and Jokic
The Undisputed co-host has had enough of the Mavs superstar
Draymond Green appeared to give up on a play late in the first half of the Warriors' loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night.
With the excitement of March Madness approaching, here is a look back at the biggest upsets in NCAA men's tournament history.
Anthony Davis finished with 30 points and 22 rebounds, plus a bloodied nose, to lead the Lakers to a win over Memphis on Tuesday night.
Morant doesn't sound close to a return to basketball.
The Cavs could take away a lot from Monday's win, including the 'blind trust' they must rely on and their issues with starting games flat.
Mychal Thompson offered some advice to Ja Morant while the Memphis Grizzlies star is away from the team.
The 4-star 2024 small forward committed to Kansas on Tuesday night. On Monday? He told The Star he was leaning toward UCLA.
With one month remaining in the regular season, lets take an updated look at the 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings.
Mike Brey was thrilled to coach his final Notre Dame game in Greensboro: “This is the spot of the greatest memory and achievement in our program’s history, to win this thing in ‘15.”
LeBron is adding some jewelry to the collection this year.
The Bucks and Nuggets seem headed toward the top seeds.
Daniel Gafford's layup just beat the final buzzer as the Wizards beat the upstart Pistons in Detroit.
After their season was ended in heartbreaking fashion this season, the West girls basketball team had the thrill of a lifetime meeting NBA superstars on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles' Kam Jones was also honored by the Associated Press voters with an all-Big East second team selection.
Josh Giddey’s prints were all over the Thunder’s 137-128 win against the Warriors on Tuesday night at Paycom Center.